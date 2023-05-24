Cross Lake Spring Fling May 24, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pictured are organizers Shanie Berry, Roger Larson, Deb Larson , Larry Kreatz, Rachel Wheeler, Carolyn Eckerson, and Deanna Kreatz. T.A. LeBrun | Pine City Pioneer T.A. LeBrun | Pine City Pioneer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Life on a Spring played at the Cross Lake and Snake River Association’s Spring Fling Saturday.The weather was great and the event had a good turnout. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Governor Walz signs nine bills into law Heard it on the Streets asks: have you served in the military? what branch? where? and when? Editorial cartoon Letter to the editor: Progress being made for veterans in justice system Some gone too soon Sen. Rarick legislative update: A wrap on session National Barbecue Month Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDominic F. (Nick) MiskaCome and take a seat in the Discovery GardenSheriff’s office seeing many changes, some alarmingTaxed to Death, a book reviewSteven Wade OdegardSearch warrant finds three guilty of possession and sale of narcoticsSheriff’s office seeing many changesDeanna SchultzTrack and field competes in true team meetKicking off garage sale season Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events [PLEASE CALL - MAY BE CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS] May 24 Master Gardener Plant Sale Wed, May 24, 2023 May 24 Al-Anon: Wed, May 24, 2023 May 24 Living Sober AA Wed, May 24, 2023 May 24 Rock Creek AA Wed, May 24, 2023 May 24 Women only AA Wed, May 24, 2023 May 25 TOPS Thu, May 25, 2023 May 25 Pine City High School graduation Thu, May 25, 2023 May 26 Memorial Day Flag Detail- Birchwood Cemetery Fri, May 26, 2023 May 26 AA: Empower Recovery Services Fri, May 26, 2023 May 26 Jazz in the Park- Robinson Park Fri, May 26, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.