Cynthia Marie Novy, (nee Clementson) age 67, of Pine City, passed away on Dec. 2, 2020 at CentraCare St. Cloud Hospital after a month long battle with COVID-19.
Cindy is survived by her daughter, Cara (Jennifer Miller) Novy of Chicago, Illinois, Cara’s Dad, Richard Novy of Pine City. Three sisters: Carolyn (Jerry) Christenson of North Branch, Christy (Philip) Horn of Braham, and Jody (Dennis) Kliegle of Holcombe, Wisconsin. Also survived by sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Sandra (Richard) Cavallin and Penny (Fritz) Hudlow, both of Pine City. 24 nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as other relatives and friends too numerous to count. Cindy also leaves behind a community of fellow Catholic parishioners, fellow Master Gardeners, fellow Arts Council volunteers and the “Flower Box Friday Lunch Crew” which included current and former employees, friends and whomever dropped in for lunch! Last but not least, two grand-dog’s, Eddie and Henry.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Marjorie Clementson, her brother, Michael Clementson and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Laura Novy.
Cynthia Novy was born in Rush City, on July 8,1953 to Kenneth and Marjorie (Zittel) Clementson. She was the third of five children. She grew up in Pine City, attended St. Mary’s Catholic Grade School and graduated from Pine City High School in 1971. After high school, she briefly attended the University of Minnesota for general courses, and then went to floral design school at Hennepin Technical College.
In 1974, she married Richard Novy. They spent their early married life in Tacoma, Washington where they both worked at La Petite Flowers & Gifts. They relocated to Robbinsdale, while Richie attended photography school and Cindy worked at Anderson Floral in Crystal. In 1977, Cindy and Richie purchased The Flower Box from Bob Thiry and moved back to Pine City. Cindy created beautiful floral designs for all occasions, bringing beauty and joy throughout Pine City and the surrounding communities for the last 43 years. It was truly a labor of love. In 1980, she gave birth to her daughter Cara. Cindy enjoyed motherhood while still working full-time. Cara literally grew up in the flower shop. Cindy spent time volunteering for the St. Mary’s Catholic School while Cara attended grade school. When Cara was in high school, Cindy took up golf to spend more time with her. She continued her love of the game, playing in the Pine City Country Club Women’s League and making many “golfing buddies” over the years.
Cindy was a devout Catholic, a tireless volunteer, a fabulous daughter, wife, mother, sister and friend. She was involved in the local Pine City business community, Pine City Arts Council, Immaculate Conception Council of Catholic Women, Catholic United Financial Team, Altar Sodality Ministry and the Pine County Master Gardeners. Cindy was also a wonderful cook, self-described foodie, talented musician, music-lover, adventurous world-traveler and special friend to many. She leaves behind a huge void in the community.
A socially-distanced, walk-through viewing for the public is scheduled for Thursday, December 17 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church.
Due to the family’s COVID-19 concerns, the family wishes to remind everyone that Masks or face coverings are required at all times and the family asks that you please refrain from congregating, mingling and/or hugging. Attendees are asked to respect social distancing and wear a mask or face covering that covers both your mouth and your nose the entire time while you are waiting in line. You will be expected to wear a mask in line both inside the church and outside the church. Attendees found not following these guidelines will be asked to leave. Attendees will only be allowed to enter through the East door (front) and exit through the North door (St. Anthony Commons) of the church. Upon completion of the walk-through, please exit promptly. The family appreciates your cooperation.
A public celebration of life, including a memorial mass and graveside prayer service will be planned at a later date. The family looks forward to greeting everyone when it is safe to gather, mingle, reminisce and eat together.
Memorials in Cindy’s memory can be directed to: Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 535 8th Street SW, Pine City, MN 55063 or the Pine County Master Gardeners, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Ste 280 Pine City, MN 55063
Cindy’s family was deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support during her battle with COVID-19. The family would like to extend special thanks to Monseigneur Aleksander Suchan at Immaculate Conception Church and the entire church community.
Special thanks to the entire community and network of family, friends, colleagues, acquaintances and strangers for your thoughts, prayers and continued support during Cindy’s battle with COVID-19.
Special thanks to everyone at CentraCare St. Cloud Hospital, including Chaplain Anita Fischer, Dr. Sandeep Jain, Dr. Jack Lyons, Dr. Jill Massmann, Father Mark Stang and literally dozens of nurses, too numerous to name, but especially Jodi, Amy and the Jessica’s.
Special thanks to everyone at the Gorecki Guest House for the kindness shown to Cara during Cindy’s final days.
Special thanks to Mike Carroll, Brady Helselth, Aunt Penny Hudlow, Joe Kirchberg, and Kayleen Kleven at Swanson’s Funeral Chapel for their caring and compassionate service during this difficult time.
