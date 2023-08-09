Every derby driver’s worst nightmare became a reality for Jeremiah Mohr while driving his ‘58 Ford truck on Friday night at the Pine County Fair derby.
“It happened all so fast; I saw flames, felt extreme heat,” says Mohr, of Pine City, who has been running derbies since 2017. His fuel line got cut on the firewall of the truck, which he didn’t notice. The fuel pump sprayed methanol all over and ignited the motor. “I switched the fuel pump off and jumped out the passenger window as fast as I could. Fire fighters acted extremely fast and it seemed like it was over fast.”
But afterwards, Mohr was in shock. “I didn’t really feel any pain,” he recalls. “It wasn’t until I was checked out at the ambulance that things really started to set in. They saw the burns and immediately said I was going to be airlifted to regions.”
Mohr was immediately given medication and said the rest was a blur. “I am frightened to watch the video, and refuse to go back into the truck even though it could still be run,” he says. “I plan on hanging up the derby for the year but hope to come back better than ever next year.” He adds that he is going to change his setups moving forward for strict safety reasons and use a full-flame resistant suit going forward. He is also going to use tougher braided fuel lines so they can’t get cut as easily, along with other safety features.
The system Mohr uses is a fuel injection system which about a quarter of the people use in the derbies but says this incident was really a freak accident. The high-pressure fuel injection system delivers fuel to the engine without using a carburetor, similar to how all modern cars work. “Carb systems are like the olden days when people had to pump the gas pedal, adjust timing and adjust the carb,” says Mohr. “My system is all run off a computer that is programmed in the derby vehicle for derby use.”
His wife Tiffany recalls the incident, “I was scared for Jeremiah’s life. I kept yelling from the stand. ‘Get out! Get out! Get out!’ When I saw he was out, I was so relieved. I got down from the stands to see how he was doing, and they brought him over to the ambulance. Of course, I jumped the gate to go into the pit area like anyone would’ve done to see their loved one.”
She said when medical personnel told her he was going to be airlifted, she knew she wouldn’t be home for a while and needed to come up with a plan for their children. “I called in reinforcements … I had so many people from the community reach out to see if they could offer any assistance with the kids or anything in general,” she recalls. “The community became a village to get everything done and we are ever so grateful. We seriously have a wonderful community here. The fire department, EMS and the deputies deserve a huge thank you for their quick actions. It’s truly a miracle.”
Mohr had a fire resistant jacket but methanol got underneath which caused him to sustain burns on his stomach and lower legs. He was airlifted to Regions Hospital Friday night and released home Saturday under a strict care plan of rest, staying out of the sun, not working, and keeping wounds clean for at least three weeks.
“To say that I was scared would be an understatement; my life truly flashed before my eyes. Someone from up above was definitely watching over me,” says Mohr. “Thank you so much to the first responders and staff that took care of me. Because of you, I am upright and here today! I have to remind myself that I need to be thankful that laying around for a couple weeks is all I have to worry about and that it could be so much worse. I am looking forward to healing up and seeing what the future holds. Thank you so much to the wonderful sponsors that helped me this year; I apologize I wasn’t able to wreck the vehicles and put on as much of a show as I wanted to. The love and support has me in great spirits!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.