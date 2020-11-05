Gannon James Denzer was on born on Oct. 23, 2020 at Welia Health. He weighed six pounds, two ounces and was 19 inches long. His parents are Danielle Denzer. Gannon is welcomed home by siblings Maliyah Mingo (Six), Beau Mingo (Five), and Skyler Denzer (one). His grandparents are Ann and Timmy Denzer.
