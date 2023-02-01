CO Ben Karon (Pine City) has spent the past week finishing a background investigation assigned to him. Time was also spent on snowmobile patrol, maintenance and checking anglers in the area. Fur registration was attended. Turnout was low.
CO Mike Krauel (Mora) spent the week checking anglers and patrolling for snowmobile activity. The snowmobile trail conditions are excellent and several snowmobilers were observed even with the cold weather. Krauel also spent time on equipment maintenance.
CO Scott Arntzen (Forest Lake) spent the week checking anglers and doing recreational vehicle enforcement. He also fielded complaints about nuisance animals, responded to TIP calls and continued working on open cases. Violations for the week included possession of a controlled substance, expired registration, fishing without a license and unattended lines.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time checking ice anglers and snowmobile riders throughout the week. Enforcement action was taken on extra lines, shelter violations, unattended lines, angling without a license, and walleye slot violations. A reminder to anglers that all non-portable ice shelters must be licensed.
CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked angler activity where cold weather created some challenges for people. Snowmobile trails stayed in very good condition and sled traffic was spread around the state. Hunters and their dogs were checked as they tried to stay on top of the snow in pursuit of rabbits.
CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked snowmobiling activity and anglers in the area. Enforcement action was taken for speed, snowmobile registration, and extra angling lines. Reports of ice fishing litter were investigated. Fur registration was attended by Benkofske and Wildlife staff in Aitkin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.