A deputy of the Pine County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed a suspect during a confrontation on Interstate 35 on Friday, Oct. 9.
According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), the incident happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near mile marker 180 and the Mora exit.
The BCA reports that Pine County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call on Friday around 1:45 p.m. from the victim of an alleged domestic incident at the Grand Casino Hinckley. On their way to the casino, the deputies spotted the suspect’s vehicle and began to pursue it.
The suspect entered I-35 the wrong way, driving south in the northbound lane. The vehicle then stopped.
The BCA states that one of the deputies fired their weapon during the encounter that followed, and the suspect was struck. The suspect’s vehicle rolled forward, crashing into an oncoming vehicle and then came to a stop in the median.
Deputies provided immediate medical assistance, but EMTs pronounced the suspect deceased at the scene. The suspect was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and autopsy.
The driver of the other vehicle was not seriously injured. No officers were injured during the incident. The victim of the alleged domestic incident was not injured.
The Minnesota State Patrol and a DNR conservation officer assisted at the scene. A portion of I-35 was closed until the area was cleared.
The BCA reported that it is continuing to investigate the officer-involved shooting. The BCA will evaluate both body camera and squad camera footage of the incident and interview incident participants and witnesses are complete. When the investigation is complete, the BCA will provide its findings without recommendation to the Pine County Attorney’s Office for review.
