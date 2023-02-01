Al Saari, the oldest fisherman at 94 years young, along with the youngest fisherman, Elliott Saumer (pictured with mom, Janessa Saumer) posed for the annual youngest and oldest angler photo at the Snake River Valley Conservation Club Fish Derby.
The Snake River Valley Conservation Club was forced to take their annual Fish Derby off of Pokegama Lake, near Lake Appeil, due to poor ice conditions and relocate to the Pine County Fairgrounds. The event still had a good showing despite the cold and relocation on Sunday, Jan. 29.
Names were drawn this year for each category in the absence of fish. Winners of the srvcc fishing derby raffle: $50 (Joyce Nordrum); $75 (Paul Benoit); $100 (Chad Kirchner); $200 (Tim Soderbeck); and $300 (Mark Haug). Earning 1st place in the Northern category was Jeremy Beck; 2nd place went to Tim Soderbeck. Earning 1st place in the Bass category is Eldon Johnson; 2nd place went to Chad Kirchner. Earning 1st place in the Walleye category was Al Saari; 2nd place went to Dan Saumer. Earning 1st place in the Sunfish category was Travis Stransky; 2nd place went to Jessie Bagley. Earning 1st place in the Crappie division was Molly Benoit; 2nd place went to Connor Jahnz. Earning 1st place in the Perch division was Alex Campbell; 2nd place was Luke Cook.
