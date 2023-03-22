Brad Lila, of Hudson, Wis., caught and released this northern pike

Brad Lila, of Hudson, Wis., caught and released this northern pike on Mille Lacs which tied the current record of 46 1/4 inches.

 Photo provided

An angler caught and released a 46 1/4 inch northern pike on Mille Lacs Lake that the DNR certified as a tie with the current catch-and-release state record.

