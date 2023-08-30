CO Jake Willis (Brookston) working angling activity this week. Willis also worked multiple shifts assisting with policing at the Minnesota State Fair. Multiple regulatory and complaint-related calls were fielded.
CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth West) and COC Saewert spent time enforcing ATV laws throughout the week. A citation was issued for failure to transfer title of an ATV within 15 days. The officers assisted teaching a youth firearms safety class in Malmo. The officers investigated a littering/trespassing complaint. Time was spent patrolling Fish Lake. Several warnings were issued for various violations.
CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) and COC Aimee Hand started the week investigating a public waters complaint. Investigation into a trespass complaint was also started and included follow up with the landowners. A firearms safety field day was held in Wealthwood and 21 students were moved through multiple stations covering items including shoot-or-don’t-shoot scenarios, trespassing, and safe gun handling. The week ended with angling enforcement on the St. Louis River and Lake Superior.
CO Tony Elwell (Cloquet) monitored bear baiting and ATV activity this week. Calls with questions about upcoming hunting seasons were answered, and wild rice harvesters were checked. Enforcement action this week was taken for ATV, OHM and wild rice-related violations.
CO Mikeena Wehr (Willow River) worked sport fishing, boating, ATV/OHM, open burning, and big-game activity this week. Enforcement action was taken for various violations, which included failure to extinguish a campfire. Remember that all fires need to be completely extinguished before leaving the area. Dousing the fire with water and stirring helps ensure that the fire is out. Completely extinguished fires will be cool to the touch.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week finishing background investigations. A possible wolf-depredation call was investigated. Karon worked at the Minnesota State Fair. ATV patrol was done and bear baits were checked. An unattended fire was addressed in the state forest and extinguished.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.