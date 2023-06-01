It sounds like hocus-pocus to me, but a lot of people talk to their plants. My wife talks to plants all the time. Many fellow gardeners have said they talk to their plants too, but does it really work? Do plants really hear us?
Here is some information that supports talking to your plants.
• According to Rich Marini, Head of Penn State Horticulture Department there is evidence that plants respond to sound. In fact, he says that plants react readily to a host of environmental stimuli. Natural noises, speaking or playing music can all play a part in how your plants grow.
• A 2007 paper from South Korea’s National Institute of Agricultural Biotechnology proposes that two genes involved in a response by plants to light turn on by music played at 70 decibels. Normal speaking conversation is at the same decibel.
• Another study is done by the Royal Horticulture Society of England. Eight out of ten tomato plants had headphones placed around their pots. Over the course of one month, plants were read to by both male and female voices. The results concluded that the plants which were read to grew more than the plants that were not. Also, the results revealed that the plants which listened to female voices grew more than 1 inch more than those who listen to male voices.
• Scientist have found evidence that plants can actually hear the buzz of passing bees and produce sweeter nectar in order to entice the flying insects.
So, if you’re talking to your plants, don’t lie and don’t yell. Speak softly and they may respond positively. But all the talking won’t help if you don’t water them and provide them with proper nutrition. At harvest time I rip my vegetable plants out of the ground, chop them up, fry them and eat them. It would be troubling if they had any emotional response to this treatment.
