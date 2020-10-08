Do the zipper merge – it works

Q:
I was told that the speeding fine in a construction zone had gone up recently. Could you also explain the Zipper Merge for merging into construction zones in Minnesota?
A:
With a recent area work zone crash that left two people injured, this is a great time to talk about work zone safety.
Safety Tips
• When driving in a construction zone, slow down. Work zone fines for speeding are more than $300.
• Put the distractions away.
• Distracted driving is a leading factor in crashes in Minnesota and a driver needs to focus 100 percent of their attention on the road.
• Move over for construction workers and their vehicles, as it will provide safety for not only the workers but the motorists as well.
• Never drive impaired.
• Wear your seatbelt as it can save your life.
• Check out 511mn.org for road closures, detours and traffic incidents.
Zipper Merge
The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to use both lanes of traffic in a construction zone. Traffic should not merge together until reaching the designated merge area. At that time, vehicles should alternate in a “zipper” fashion into the open lane.
Some drivers slow too quickly and move over to the lane that will continue through the construction area. This driving behavior can lead to unexpected and dangerous lane switching, serious crashes and road rage.
Some motorists will intentionally drive slow or block the lane that is closing because they believe drivers trying to “beat” the traffic are rude. This is not only dangerous and can lead to a crash or road rage but it’s also illegal. Remember, the driver using the open lane is following the proper way to merge.
Studies show that the “zipper merge” works the best to keep traffic flowing, especially when there is a lot of traffic, by:
• Reducing differences in speeds between two lanes.
• Reducing the overall length of traffic backup by as much as 40 percent.
• Reducing congestion on freeway interchanges.
• Creating a sense of fairness and equity that all lanes are moving at the same rate.
Q:
I spend a fair amount of time on the highway and often see passengers in vehicles with their feet on the dash. How can their seat belts be in the proper location to do their job? What would happen in the case of an air bag deployment?
A:
Great question. There is no law that prohibits a passenger from placing their feet on the dashboard while the vehicle is in motion.
However, passengers who put their feet up in a moving vehicle could be putting themselves at even greater risk of injury in the event of a crash. It comes down to using good judgment. I would bet that most passengers never think about what could happen to them in the event of a collision when the airbags deploy.
Airbags are designed to cushion the head and chest of an adult passenger sitting in an upright position when wearing a correctly fitted seatbelt. If the passenger is sitting incorrectly, there is a greater risk of injury in a crash. This could result in their knees being forced into their chest or face that could cause a serious injury or death. There is also a risk of leg fractures or spinal injuries.
I highly recommend that you do not place your feet on the dashboard while the vehicle is in motion.
Q:
Often I have noticed cars that can’t be seen because they do not have lights turned on making them invisible. It is my understanding that when over 40 years ago Sweden made it illegal to have a car’s motor running without the lights on, car accidents dropped by 30 percent. If something as simple and inexpensive as this saves lives, why doesn’t the USA have such a law?
A:
I have no current data on the history and statistics from Sweden. I agree with you that being seen while driving can help reduce your chances of being involved in a crash. I have seen many of the newer model vehicles that have daytime running lights that are on when the vehicle is in motion, and I believe this does help reduce the chances of being involved in a crash.
Basic automatic headlights work through sensors which detect how much light is outside. The headlights turn on when the sensors detect a certain level of darkness or the level of ambient light. Most vehicles retained the conventional headlight switches, which allow drivers to turn lights on or off and bypass the sensors.
There are limitations to automatic headlights. Sometimes they do not turn on during heavy rain or fog, as the light sensor still detects some light.
Many drivers fail to physically turn on their headlights, which will also activate the rear taillights and marker lights. Drivers might assume the sensors will activate all of the vehicles lights in reduced visibilities, but that is not always the case.
Minnesota law basically says that every vehicle on a roadway shall display lighted headlamps, lighted tail lamps, and illuminating devices from sunset to sunrise and at any time when it is raining, snowing, sleeting, or hailing or at any other time when visibility is impaired by weather or insufficient light, at a distance of 500 feet ahead.
A good rule to follow is if your wipers need to be on, then your headlights, taillights and marker lights should be on too. You are right that it is very important that you can be seen and not just what you can see. When lights are required, manually turn on your headlights and you will know for sure that all your lights will be on when needed. Also, make it a habit to check your lights often to make sure all of them are working properly.
Send questions to Sgt. Neil Dickenson – Minnesota State Patrol at 1131 Mesaba Ave, Duluth, MN 55811 or neil.dickenson@state.mn.us.
