- Citizens of the Holyoke community are making preparations for a fair day to be held Sept. 15. It is being called a farmer’s picnic.
- After a diligent search by detectives, police and sheriffs no trace has been found of Helen Francis 14-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Francis of Pine City, she has been missing since August.
- Mr. and Mrs. Louis P. Jensen were hosts to a party of young married folks at their new home, dancing and playing of different games were thoroughly enjoyed.
75 YEARS AGO
September 3, 1948
- The Askov community lost another of its early settlers in the passing of S. Christian Dixen who died in the University Hospital Monday following a three week illness.
- School started Tuesday in Kerrick with Earl Anderson as the principal and Mrs. James Ketchum as the lower grade teacher. Wally Hansen drives the bus from east to west and E.L. Peters drives the north bus and the high school children to Askov.
- Hans Mosbaek, proprietor of the Ferndale Nursery, announces that they have purchased a “rototiller” manufactured by the 9 Kaiser Frazer Co. and that the plow is doing really good work.
50 YEARS AGO
September 3, 1973
- According to reliable sources, 10.65 inches of rain fell during the month of August in the Askov area. September is following suit with one inch falling Labor Day.
- Airman George Nos , son of Mr and Mrs Ivan Nos of Bruno, has been assigned to Keesler
- AFB in Mississippi after completing Air Force basic training.
- Melvin Elliott of Markville lost three cows which were struck by lightning last week.
25 YEARS AGO
September 3, 1998
- The Highway 23 route to Duluth project has been completed and the Veterans Evergreen Memorial Drive will be re-dedicated on Oct. 4 in Duquette.
- Drew Johnson will be the new high school principal in Willow River this year.
- Michelle (Cahill) Severson age 31, of South Range and formerly of Duquette, passed away Aug. 28 after a courageous battle with cancer.
- There is a new look at the Partridge Café. The awning received a fresh coat of paint.
- Al and Ardis Jensen are happy to announce the arrival of their first grandchild, Morissa Anne, born Saturday at St. Mary’s Hospital to Doug and Kathy Jensen of Duluth.
- Mark and Renee Sagvold were married at their home on Aug. 29.
10 YEARS AGO
September 5, 2013
- Over 300 dinners were served at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Askov dinner and auction on Labor Day.
- The Askov Ringer’s Bar women’s softball team took third place in the Class EE women’s state slow-pitch tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.