- A large number of citizens from Windemere Township petitioned the town board to refuse the Selenski dance pavilion a permit to run the public dance hall, stating it was not a fit place to go and that it was a public nuisance and a disgrace to the township.
75 Years Ago
June 5, 1948
-Miss Shirley Norbeck and Mr. Howard Erickson, both of Sturgeon Lake, were united in marriage at the home of her parents Mr. and Mrs. A Norbeck on Saturday, June 5 at high noon.
- Harold Strottrup of Askov, had the misfortune to lose one of his farm buildings by fire last Thursday.
- Darwin Miltersen and Glen Mortensen left Askov last week for California and other western states. They were driving an old Chevrolet touring car purchased recently and fixed up for overnight sleeping accommodations. They expect to seek work as well as enjoy sight seeing.
50 Years Ago
June 7, 1973
- Carl Larson of Askov was re-elected as director of the North Pine Electric Cooperative Board.
- Nancy Anderson, daughter of Mrs. Harvey Anderson and Michael Bennett, son of Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Bennett were married on Saturday, May 12, at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Willow River.
- Plaisted’s Pagoda (formerly the Bruno Legion Hall building) has it’s grand opening on Saturday, June 2. Besides weekly dances, the new business has been remodeled to include a restaurant and bar.
25 Years Ago
June 4, 1998
- Highway 23 project will be underway and have new right turn lanes: one in Bruno, one in Kerrick, one in Duquette, and two in Nickerson.
- The Sandstone High School Class of 1935 held their reunion with a breakfast at Jan and Gary’s Dining on Wednesday.
- The annual Duxbury Pancake breakfast held on May 24 and sponsored by the Duxbury Volunteer Fire Department was a great success. They ran out of food before the time they were to close.
10 Years Ago
June 6, 2013
- Lt. Col. Guy Schamburg retires and took his final flight at the 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth Air National Guard Base on May 31.
- June is proclaimed by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources as the great outdoors month to fish and explore trails.
- Mercy Hospital in Moose Lake breaks ground for the new addition and remodeling project.
- Jan and Allen Ecklund celebrates their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends.
