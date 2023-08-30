- In anticipation of a large crowd expected to attend the Kerrick Fair. The Kerrick boosters have made arrangements to have the two afternoon flyers stop at several of the towns up and down the Great Northern Railroad the day of the fair.
- Anderson-Erickson Co. in Duquette has been making some extensive improvements around their premises.
- Holger Mosbek, Askov youth, died following an operation for ruptured appendix at the Sandstone hospital.
75 YEARS AGO
August 26, 1948
- Hinckley baseball park is fully equipped for night games and will be formally opened next week . Hinckley’s new diamond is the only baseball field in Pine County that is equipped for night games.
- After a lapse of five years the Askov Rutabaga Festival will be revived and open up this weekend.
- Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Anderson and family had their household items transferred from Willow River to Askov Saturday. They will make their home there as Harvey is employed at the Stanton Lumber Co.
50 YEARS AGO
August 23, 1973
- Medora Petersen of Askov was honored as outstanding senior citizen at the county fair.
- Leonard Gangelhoff , district representative, was cited for excellent sales and service to members of Aid Association for Lutherans (AAL).
- About 150 friends and relatives gathered Sunday to help Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Abrahamson celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.
- Mr. and Mrs. David Koecher are happy over the birth of a son, Matthew David Aug. 15.
- A small tornado touched down on the field north of James Coveau home in Markville and crossed the road onto the Victor Erickson home, many trees were uprooted.
25 YEARS AGO
August 27, 1998
- Camp Miller is 100 years old and still going strong.
- Caroline Alberg celebrates her 80th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 22.
- Lorraine Keller receives her 30 year pin at Pine Medical Center in Sandstone.
- Mr. and Mrs. Howard Thomsen are happy to announce that they are grandparents again. Ron and Shanon Thomsen of Esko have a little girl Samantha Mackenzie.
10 YEARS AGO
August 22, 2013
- David and Sandy Mortensen’s home north of Askov, was destroyed by fire .
- Willow River Mercantile will be selling off some of their “old” merchandise.
- Gordy Jacobson was appointed by the Sturgeon Lake City Council to fill the vacated term of Dale Kolosky.
