75 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 2, 1948
- Sturgeon Lake takes the baseball championship defeating Hinckley 9-6 on the Laker diamond.
- Finlayson's softball team will play in the state tournament in St. Cloud. Team members are Beasy, Bergseth, F. Laska, Waterfield. Ellson, R. Johnson, J. Johnson, Scheeler, J. Laska, and Kraetzner.
- Opening ceremony and a baseball game are scheduled for the opening of the new $12,000 lighted baseball field at Hinckley. The lights were financed with contributions.
- Wesley Sjodahl of Dell Grove Township suffered severe burns while working in the fields. It was a very hot day and his tractor became overheated. Sjodahl loosened the radiator cap steam sprayed all over his hands, face and chest. He is recovering nicely, but has not been able to do much farm work.
50 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 30, 1973
- The Sandstone Scout leaders were presented the Silver Scout Award. This is the highest award the Hartley M. Robey American Legion Post, the sponsors, can award. Joe Hejny presented the awards to Jim Peura, assistant Scoutmaster, Ed Lundorff, assistant Scoutmaster, and Kenneth Biebl, Scoutmaster. The meeting started with the local Boy Scout Committee, Irvin Lundorff, chairman, providing supper.
- School announces a free meal policy. Standards for free meals are a family size of four with yearly income of $5,310. Family of six with income of $6,890. Family of eight with income of $8,310. Families are urged to apply for free meals for their children.
- Tenquist's Surplus Store in Hinckley was found burglarized. Entrance was gained by forcing a wooden door on the second floor. Numerous articles had been taken including clothes, spray cans etc. The cash register was not touched.
- Don Hejny Ford to co-sponsor Punt, Pass and Kick contest.
- Finlayson area will stage Krazy Day and a summer picnic.
- Markville Fair was very well attended and had 327 exhibits.
- John Wright left for Glenview, Ill to help his sister pack and move their furniture to Sandstone. They have purchased the Marian Abrahamsen residence.
- Mr. and Mrs. John Marks of Sandstone announce the engagement of their daughter, Shirley Margaret, to Leo L. Irlbeck, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Irlbeck of Hinckley.
- The Sandstone High School marching band will march in the Cloquet labor day parade.
25 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 3, 1998
- Dustin Hejny fends off three opponents after grabbing a pass during his team's scrimmage against Barnum.
- A new youth center will open next week. Young people in Sandstone and surrounding communities will have a place to call their own when the Center of Hope youth and community center officially opens its doors. Jacquie Wolfe and Jim Laposky have decided upon a required membership for everyone using the facility. The membership is free, but they and their parents will have to read, sign and follow a list of rules. The activities are designed to meet the spiritual needs of young people.
- City Administrator Brad Scott's recommendations include cutting the Sandstone Park and Recreation Advisory Board and the Community Development Advisory Board. He will recommend to prioritize the distribution of former administrative assistant Muriel Langseth's duties by splitting them into three categories, what the staff will do, activities volunteers will have to pick up and what will be simply cut.
- City of Askov receives $527,620 drinking water loan from the Department of Health in a drinking water infrastructure loan.
- Dough McGhee, Andy Spartz, Mike Tallman and Don Holt are city council candidates.
- Two weight machines were donated by East Central Boosters. Chairman Bruce Harding and coaches Dan Battaglia, Tom Wetschka, Barb Michalski, Pat Dewey, Rod Erickson and Larry Johnson helped with installation.
- Erin Foss, Bonnie Pearson, and Joanna Olson are among the 723 students who have accepted offers of admission to Gustavus Adolphus College this fall.
- Amie Carlson is having a historic summer. She graduated from St. Benedict of St. Joseph. She has been spending her time off working at the Sandstone History and Art Center.
- Rod Ripley files for office of sheriff of Pine County.
- Lanes' softball team finishes among state's top 12 teams.
