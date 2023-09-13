75 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 16, 1948
- The Sandstone High School gridders open their season Friday when they engage the Taylors Falls aggregation at the local field at 2 p.m. Coach Fuhrman's probable line-up will find Danny Sukola and Ronnie Sanburg at end, while Gayle Zajicek at center. In the backfield Billy Prenevost will be be quarterback, Billy Rosendahl at half, and Dick Edwards at fullback. Others on the team are Franklin Summerland, Bob Halverson, Bill Tenquist, Jim Zajicek, Jim Pahos, Eugene Sears, John Thinesen, Bill Walden, Kenneth VanDerSchaegen, Joe Seitz, Edward Davis, Ronald Sargent, Kenneth Conboy, Leonard Anderson, Clifford Gagnon, Charles Pearson, Harold Freeburg, Maurice Anderson, John Stubler and Eugene Kelch.
50 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 13, 1973
- Dave Becker won a blue ribbon at the Minnesota State Fair with his doe rabbit.
- Askov farm loses 69 head of beef cattle to rustler. The unbranded cattle were taken from the Duane Carlson farm were worth about $14,500. The cattle were taken from a herd of 400-500. How the theft occurred is a mystery because the cattle patrol was working that very area. Also taken was a 1,200-pound Angus bull. Edward Anderson also reported that his 1,500-pound sire Hereford bull was rustled the same night from a pasture north of Sandstone.
- Dennis Shabaish of Sandstone was sentenced after a guilty plea to two charges of physical damage to personal property and trespassing on another's property last week in Pine City.
- Kids in the Vacation Reading Club receive awards. There were 44 award winners. Some of the winners who read 10 books: Lisa DeMorrett, Nels Dybvig, Karen Gaede, Craig Heesaker, Victor Larson, Kelly Laursen, Doris Heesaker, Julie Miller, Linda Pitts, Andy Spartz, Shari Renfors, Elizabeth Watrin, Robert Welsh, Joanne Helm, and Scott Jamison. Reading 20 books were: Sherry Britton, Dena Colby, Jackie DeRungs, Douglas Feyma, Sara Jamison, Joel Johnson, Allen Nelson, Jolene Nelson, Jackie Nordstrom, Tom Tenquist, Cathy Tenquist, Marcia Vesel, Margo Vesel and Michelle Watrin.
25 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 10, 1998
- More than 30 Sandstone residents crowded into the community room at City Hall for the city council meeting. They were there to participate in the discussion regarding the Adminstrator Brad Scott recommendation to cut the Park and Recreation Advisory Board and the Community Development Advisory Board. In a memo to the council, Scott stated that due to staff limitation, some of Muriel Langseth's former duties would have to be cut. Someone stated without the CDAC there wouldn't be the city-wide garage sale, the Taste of Sandstone, the video marketing Sandstone or the Enhanced 911. Those were created under Langseth and the CDAC. Char Petry said cutting the Park Board would be a giant step backwards.
- The Eagles squeeze out a win over Howard Lake/Waverly/Winsted Lakers. Scott Battaglia had 10 carries for 108-yards as quarterback. Klocke had 17 carries for 72-yards. The Eagles got a touchdown on their first drive with Battaglia on a one-yard sneak. Brian Klocke added one with a kick. Battaglia broke open the defense and ran for a 75-yard touchdown. Battaglia intercepted a pass just before halftime. Joe Hanson led in tackles with 6 and 10 assists.
10 YEARS AGO
September 12, 2013
- Bailey Beckman is invited to Washington, D.C to provide a student's perspective on school improvement as part of the national School Improvement Grant (SIG). She will be joined by a handful of other students from across the country. Only four schools have been asked to attend.
- Golf league standings at the Sandstone Golf Course are M. Hruby/J. Vanderwerf, Pat Dewey/Russ Janes, C. Cundiff/R.Erickson, G. Kisper/D. Prokup, D. Fogt/S. Peterson, B. Braemer/R.Sycks, R. Anderson/J. Kuhlman, and G. Bowen/W. Oak.
