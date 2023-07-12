Do you Remember 1973: Odometer Law in effect in August Jul 12, 2023 Jul 12, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 100 Years AgoJuly 6, 1923 - Miss Zana DeMaris, daughter of Mr. and Mrs J.D. DeMaris, became the bride of Herbert Graves Hill on Saturday afternoon. - Mr. and Mrs. Frank King’s nine-year-old son, Tommy, was killed instantly by lightning a week ago when standing in the doorway of his home in Sturgeon Lake.- John Krantz spent a couple of weeks in Racine, Wis. and when there he was united in marriage to Miss Ellen Paulsen. The couple will go to housekeeping on the farm located two miles east of Askov.75 Years AgoJuly 8, 1948 - Wedding vows were exchanged in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bertha Minn. by Miss Joyce Rounds and Mr. Harry Osterkamp.- Les Riehm put on a nice fireworks display for the Kerrick community for the Fourth of July celebration.50 Years AgoJuly 5, 1973- Clarence Morgensen handed over the books and keys of the Village of Askov as he officially retires from his business and as village clerk–the latter a position he has held since 1961. - Odometer law becomes effective Aug. 1 in Minnesota where sellers of a used vehicle is required to certify to the buyer the true mileage of the vehicle.25 Years AgoJuly 7, 1998- Michelle Morgan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Morgan of Finlayson, writes an article about her grandmother, Rosa Petry, on her many years of living in Finlayson.- Finlayson High School was recently sold and there is talk about it may become a retail business type of building.- Finlayson had one of their largest crowds ever for the Fourth of July celebration.- Marine Sgt. Benjamin Frazer, son of Eugene Frazer of Bruno, recently received the Navy and Marine Corp Achievement Medal.10 Years AgoJuly 4, 2013- Ron Osladil was this years Grand Marshall at the Finlayson Fourth of July- Minnesota has started to issue "Whiskey Plates" for drivers and vehicles involved in DWI arrests. Latest News Petry's Bait celebrates 100th anniversary Heard it on the Streets asks: What item do you collect and why? 