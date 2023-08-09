- C. Douglas Lynds of Sandstone filed for State Representative in the 56th Legistative district. Harold (Hap) O’Malley of Hinckley is also a candidate.
- A record crowd is expected for the Sandstone Harvest Festival to be held this weekend. There will be a barn dance, large exhibit display in the Hawley Motor Co. building, free coffee and doughnuts, special merry-go-round for 10 cents. The grand prize sweepstakes will be $15 for first-place at the exhibit building.
- The Sandstone’s big bats were still booming after their victory over Kettle River. Gagnon and P. Lundorff started their first game and played good ball at third and right field. J. Hejny caught a fine game, besides getting two timely hits.
50 Years Ago
August 9, 1973
- Tom Best, 17, son of Mr. and Mrs James Best, was injured when spraying Christmas trees for Charles Bork. He was injured when a part of a sprayer struck him in the eye. He was taken to an eye specialist in Duluth.
- Bruce Wahlberg was elected chairman of the Sandstone Board of Education. Eugene Drilling is is vice-chairman and Morris Carlson is treasurer.
- Saturday evening callers at the Morris Carlson home were the Robert Swanson family of Minneapolis and Mrs. Gladys Plaggerman and her daughters, Mrs. Doug Carlson and Mrs. Harold Sawatzke.
25 Years Ago
August 13, 1998
- A buried body was discovered by workers who were trimming trees under power lines. It was found between two rows of trees. They observed a partially decomposed, partially buried human body.
- The Sandstone Lions President Bill Jokela recently presented a check for $10,000 for the Sandstone Park and Recreation Advisory Board Chairman Pat Dewey and Sandstone Administrative Assistant Muriel Langseth.
10 Years Ago
August 11, 2013
- Level three predatory sex offender caught. Acting on a tip from the public, Rommel Fritz, who was caught in a remote campsite near Fairfax in Nicollet County. He has served 12 years and seven months of his 20-year prison sentence.
- Quarry Days Miss Sandstone candidates are Sami Koland, Cassie White, and Serentity Higgins. Little Miss candidates are Brooke Clennon, Aubie Hansen, and Kyah Springer. Jr. Miss Sandstone candidates are Allison Downs, Holly Grundmeier, and Madison Nelson.
