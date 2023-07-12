- E & E Snack bar, located next to the Dutch Eitens Standard Service Station, will hold their grand opening. Free coffee and cookies will be served.
- At a meeting of the Centennial Committee in Pine City it was decided unanimously decided to organize a Pine County Historical Society. The committee will promote historical work within the borders of the county, disseminate historical information and collect historical materials for a permanent museum.
50 Years Ago
July 12, 1973
- Larry Welsh is the new head of Sandstone Lions Club. Rev. Don Severson is first vice president; Irv Lundorff, second vice president; Donald Faulkner, lion tamer; John Stubler, secretary; Robert Lundorff, treasurer; Perry Lyson, James Peura, John Webb and Pat Dewey, directors.
- First prize-winners of the group division of the Kiddie Parade were Shelly Wickstrom and Lynnea Christensen. In second place there was a tie; Nils and John Dybvig, and Ronald and Steve Gilbert. First prize winners of the single division was Michelle Watrin and coming in second was Teddy Helm, Jr.
25 Years Ago
July 9, 1998
- Kristina Grand was crowned Miss Finlayson 1998.
- Sandstone City Council denied a request to grade the entire community park site at one time. Muriel Langseth told the council that Johnson Construction was renting a large bulldozer that would allow grading in less time at a lower cost. Doug McGhee, Don Holt and Andy Spartz voted in favor of denying the park grading. Irene Sandell voted against it.
- Librarian Sue Thue spotted a male scarlet tanager out her window. Also spotted on her land was a 500-plus pound bear that her dogs chased up a tree.
- East Central’s new cheerleaders are Colmbe Bell, Kristine Wichner, Shauna Williamson, Alicia Houle, Jessica Firkus, Lisa Clark, and Carrie Thomas.
- The Sandstone Lanes men’s softball team defeated T&M Athletics of Willow River. They pounded out 28 hits in the second game, led by Jeff Boyer and Todd Lindstrom. Dustin Hejny had a grand slam.
10 Years Ago
July 11, 2013
- Miss World 1988 visits old friends in Sandstone. Linda Petursdottir, along with her daughter, met up with friends at Jan and Gary’s Restaurant. Linda was a foreign exchange student at East Central from Iceland in 1987. Her host family was Dennis Kester and Jeanette Kester. What she wanted most was to learn the English language. She wanted to break away and experience the world. And in less than a year she was crowned Miss World.
- There was an armed robbery at the Corral Bar in Willow River on Independence Day. The 72-year-old female bartender was cleaning up when two white males in ski masks demanded money.
