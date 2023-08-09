100 Years Ago
August 2, 1923
- A.M. DeYoung from Wilson, Wis., was here in Askov to look at the possibility of establishing a telephone exchange. If there are enough people that wants phones, he will be back to go to work building the lines.
- A baby girl arrived early Friday morning at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Emil Seablom in the Swedish settlement northeast of Askov.
- The creamery in Bruno is gaining in receipts every day and the butter maker J.W. Moffatt is certainly making splendid butter and keeping the creamery in good shape.
Johnson’s Grocery is having a sale this week. Oranges one dozen .35 cents. Post Bran Flakes .15 cents per package. New potatoes .03 cents a pound Sugar 100 pounds for $10.00.Coffee three pounds $1.00 and honey five pound pail $1.25.
75 Years Ago
August 5, 1948
- Mary Odebraski of Sturgeon Lake became the bride of Morris Pearson of Moose Lake on July 31 at a double ring ceremony at St. Isidore’s Catholic Church Sturgeon Lake.
- The Anderson-DeLong store has finally been set on the new location in Duquette which has a full basement with unloading arrangements in the back of the store.
- Struck by the flying end of a broken bat while watching the Askov-Friesland game Tuesday night, Conrad Christensen suffered a deep gash in his forehead. Ten stitches were required to close the wound. The accident occurred when batter Allen Schavet took a healthy swing at the pitch. Allen remained at home plate too startled to run.
- Lawrence Sheehan has been spending a few days in bed as a result of being badly mauled by a bull.
50 Years Ago
August 2, 1973
- Wilford Hansen of Jackson, announces the engagement of his daughter, Jane, to Victor Waletzko, son of Mr. and Mrs. Chester Waletzko of Willow River. A fall wedding is planned.
- Theodore Bade, age 64 of Bruno, passed away after a fall from a haystack on his farm July 25. Services were held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bruno July 28.
- David DeWitt, assistant cashier of the Security State Bank, has completed his second and final year of study at the Midwest Banking Institute in which he receives his certificate of graduation at a luncheon on July 27.
25 Years Ago
August 6, 1998
- Marlyn and Linda Degerstrom will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 9.
- 41 people attended the Dixon Family Reunion held Sunday, July 12 in the Askov Pavillion.
- Duxbury Daze had a great turnout with their parade and games on Saturday. Mary and Henry Fliegel were the grand marshals of the parade.
10 Years Ago
August 3, 2013
- June 22, Nicole Sostak, daughter of Dennis and Tammy Sostak, became the bride of Travis Sahlen, son of Rob and Donna Sahlen. The ceremony took place in Rob and Donna’s beautiful yard. Pastor Marlyn Degerstom performed the ceremony.
- Mercy Hospital board appoints Michael Hagen to the position of interim CEO effective Aug. 5, replacing Jason Douglas who has left for another position.
- Flood Relief Assistance Funds deadline has been extended.
