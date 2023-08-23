75 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 26, 1948
Dennis Lee “Butch” Olson, 1-1/2-year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Olson, picked up a cup containing kerosene and drank a large portion of it. Dr. Hubin pumped out the little fellow's stomach and was taken to the Rush City hospital. He is expected to be alright.
Sturgeon Lake-Hinckley teams begin playoffs, after Hinckley upset Pine City, the county seat, in baseball. For Pine City it was Connaker, Schumaker and Brown; Hinckley had Schmidt, Pearson and Hyldahl.
Sandstone girls' softball team defeated Pine Lake girls 13-3.
Giese man, Rev. Herman Hoffman, wins several first prizes at the Minnesota Gladiolus Show for his “Corona” and “Snowflake”.
School will open Sept. 7. The bus route will be the same as last year. Three new 42-passenger busses will be in service as Iner Carlson, Albert Eitens and Leonard Allers have each purchased new equipment.
Madeline Marks was a overnight guest of Virginia Reed.
Mrs. Mary Watrin was very pleasantly surprised at the Cliff Watrin home when many friends came to help her celebrate her 79th birthday.
Key Largo with Humphrey Bogart is now playing at the Vogue Theatre.
50 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 23, 1973
Leonard Gangelhoff was recently cited for excellent sales and service to members of Aid Association for Lutherans.
The Fair Store gets “plowed” by Warren Larson, Rex Thinesen, David Severson, Mike Weis and Keith Voigt. The building is being taken down to make room for the new Sandstone Pharmacy.
David Becker received “Grand Championship” on his steer at the Pine County Fair. Kent Faulkner received Grand Champion on his Barrow. Blue and red ribbons were given for the cooking of Robin Yocum, Todd Muehlhauser, Cindy Rosenquist, Dona Faulkner, Scott Jamison, and Pam Jorgenson. Dona Faulker won her Gilt. Pam Jorgenson and Brett Muehlhauser exhibited their horses.
The Flower and Garden Club will have a flower show. The flower show committee includes Mrs. John Thinesen, Mrs. Virgil Matson, Mrs. John Sunding, Mrs. Arvid Jemdahl and Mrs. C. W. Lewis.
25 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 27, 1998
City Administrator Brad Scott told the council that the city budget is “pretty cut and dried”.
The city discuss who will takeover the job duties of administrative assistant and the future of the Sandstone History and Art Center. The duties of Muriel Langseth as administrative assistant was four pages long. Langseth has resigned. Irene Sandell said “Apparently the Personnel Committee doesn't think the work of the committees and commissions is important.” They will prioritize the duties and carry out those deemed necessay according to City Administrator Brad Scott.
Jessie Fogt is named Miss Askov.
Amy Carlson and Sascha Meyer-Rudd created a display tracing the history of the Sandstone Airport for the Sandstone History and Art Center. Contact Virgil Nielsen or Muriel Langseth if you have any information to help the girls with the display.
Maggie Purdy of Maggie and Lloyd's Colonial Cafe was the feature in this week's edition. The Colonial Cafe is the hub of all activity in downtown Sandstone with Maggie's caramel rolls, cinnamon rolls and pumpkin bars. The chicken dumpling soup is a staple at Maggie's. She said, “People go crazy if we are out.”
Gateway Clinic welcomes two new doctors, Shawn Bode M. D. and Kelly Goeb M.D.
Football team at East Central had 7-3 record last. Coach Dan Battaglia said they finished second in the conference last year and he hopes his team will be playing for the championship again this year.
East Central has three foreign exchange students this year. Anna Billotet is from France, Mikael Rolker from Sweden, and Lisa Von Schlippenbach of Germany.
Sandstone Lanes slow-pitch softball have qualified to play at the State Class D tournament in Fairbault.
10 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 22, 2013
The 8th Annual Rally for a Cure in memory of Kathy Barsness was held at the Sandstone Golf Course.
The railroad tracks will be repaired in September. Traffic is regularly seen swerving to avoid the beaten railroad crossing. The editor has been counting the days of disrepair. It will probably reach 500.
Sandstone Flower and Garden Club celebrates 75 years of beautification of the Sandstone community. The club began when a group of neighbor ladies met at Mrs. Victor Troolin's to organize a garden club. The original group consisted of Clara Troolin, Katherine Troolin, Eleanora Webb, Hildur Allers, Anna Yaste, Annie Allers, Margaret Rypkema, Ethel Best, and Minnie Hedlund. The boy scouts helped Gracie Lewis to build a fireplace for the 1938 park.
Majority of homeowners will see an increase of less than $5 on the property tax because of the voter-approved referendum for the East Central School District.
Block parties held in Sandstone by the Quality of Life committee to help make Sandstone a safer place.
Phil Seymour had the low actual score of 32 in the Sandstone Men's Golf League last week.
The original horse watering trough from the 1938 Flower and Garden Club park is now placed in the new planting bed.
