Dominic F. “Nick” Miska, 72, passed away on May 4, 2023 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, after a four-week diagnosis of metastatic lung cancer. Nick was born on July 30, 1950, in Rush City, Minnesota, and grew up in Pine City, graduating from Pine City High School in 1970. He worked in the construction industry until he retired in 2000. Nick spent each summer for the last 16 years with his best friend and wife, Teresa, working at Trails RV Park in Walker. Nick and Teresa were high school sweethearts who reunited after 25 years. They made a great team in everything they did together and spent most moments side by side. They spent several years as “Winter Texans,” most recently at a retirement community in Mission, Texas. His favorite hobbies were golfing, coffee with friends, campfires, and playing cribbage and other card games. He and Teresa made many fond memories traveling together. Nick will be remembered for his warm, friendly smile and sense of humor. He was the first to help someone in need, no matter the time of day or situation, and enjoyed making people happy. He had a deep love for his grandchildren, who affectionately knew him as “Papa.” He is survived by his loving wife, Teresa; children, Derek (Monica) and Jill; Teresa’s children, Nikki (Eric) and Jennifer; nine siblings; many nieces and nephews; 14 grandchildren; a great-granddaughter due in June; and MANY friends. A celebration of Nick’s life will be held this summer.
