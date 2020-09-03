To the Editor:
Closing the Willow River CIP boot camp and moving it to the Moose Lake Department of Corrections is not using sound judgment. CIP boot camps were set up to help offenders who are nearing the end of their sentence to transition from prison life to life in society. One of the main goals of this program is to reduce the rate of recidivism, ie: repeat offending.
At CIP, Challenge Incarceration Program, offenders are challenged daily to better themselves physically, mentally and academically. The skills they learn give them a source of pride and confidence that they will need when they graduate and enter the real world.
Daily, staff see positive changes in the offenders. So what goes on at CIP that is so effective? The offenders learn respect of others and pride in their work. Staff must be addressed as “Sir” or “Ma’am.”
The camp maintains many gardens. The men grow crops that totally provide their camp with fresh produce. They have harvested 14,000 pounds of fruits and vegetables in one season. The camp is keeping bee hives, producing honey for use at the camp and providing pollinators for their large gardens and neighboring farmers’ crops.
The camp offers chemical dependency counseling. There is a GED program, and religious services are held regularly.
The offenders are involved in a long-standing program to build ramps for the homes of handicapped people. They also do street sweeping, repair work in cemeteries and cleaning up storm damage. They lend significant help to building homes for Habitat for Humanity. If the WRCIP closes, Habitat for Humanity loses the invaluable assistance of the offenders.
It has been suggested that the WRCIP camp be moved into the MLDOC.
There’s not enough room for the CIP program at MLDOC. The programs and activities that are so crucial to the success of the CIP offenders just cannot be accommodated at the MLDOC.
The atmosphere at WRCIP is healthier mentally and physically. At WRCIP there is no fence around the camp, no razor wire, no one driving the perimeter in a truck carrying a gun. At CIP everyone is there on their honor. If the men at WRCIP are forced to move in with the offenders at MLDOC, they would soon feel like they were just another prisoner. It would be demeaning and very easy to lose heart.
This discussion about closing the WRCIP has been brought up because someone thinks it is necessary to save money. Why, when the economy was worse in 2008 and 2012, was the closing of the WRCIP never mentioned? Moving WRCIP into MLDOC to save money is going to cost Minnesota more in the end.
Please write or call Governor Walz, your state senator and your state representative and ask them to keep the CIP camp in WR open and running as it is now, continuing to ensure offenders the chance they need to become healthy, productive citizens of our state.
Judith Prachar
Willow River
