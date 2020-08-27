[Editor’s note: There were several significant errors in our transcription of this letter which appeared in last week’s Pioneer. Therefore, we are running the corrected version in full this week.]
To the Editor:
Seventy-five years ago on Aug. 15, 1945 Emperor Hirohito of imperial Japan accepted unconditional surrender to end World War II. He signed the official papers on the deck of the battleship USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay on Sept. 2, 1945. A few months earlier, on May 7, 1945, General Alfred Jodl of the Nazi high command surrendered unconditionally to Allied forces, on behalf of his dead Führer, at Reims in northeastern France. The Cold War changed dramatically on Nov. 9, 1989 – the night the wall fell. The “war” in Berlin between freedom and economic health versus authoritarianism and poverty came to an end. East Germans began to prosper as they emerged from totalitarian Marxism.
Today we face another dire threat to freedom and democracy. On the rotunda of the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, DC is inscribed these words: “I have sworn upon the altar of God eternal hostility against every form of tyranny over the mind of man.” This statement of Thomas Jefferson is the heart of democracy. Unfortunately there are a great many Americans today who have no concept of this bedrock principle. Today there are many who have replaced respectful good-faith disagreement with group-thinking, shaming, cancel-culture, censorship and brute force. It rests on hubris and selfishness: Constitutional rights for me but not for thee. I should be listened to, but not you. This is incompatible with democracy. No one should fear letting their voice be heard in the public square.
Is it any wonder why Thomas Jefferson and others are under attack by revisionists masquerading as authentic historians? There are mini-me tyrants in our land today who would like to control individual thought and belief. They pledge allegiance to “choice” in some things but demand conformity in many things. Any person with a smidgen of historical awareness should shudder at the “re-education camps” run by totalitarians in the past 100 years, and existing even today in China and elsewhere.
Let freedom ring, and let respectful debate prevail. That’s what Jefferson had in mind.
Jim Hanson
Pine City
