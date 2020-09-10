To the Editor:
It’s a year of clarity
A year of reckoning
A year of humbleness
When you can see 20/20 you don’t always like what you see.
It’s the year of political election-decisions. A year of a dreaded disease; COVID-19. National unrest.
A year of anger
A year of sadness
A year of mourning
A year of decisions
A year of isolation
A year of knowing self
A year of conflict
A year of giving up
A year of love and time for one another
A year of reaching out to family and friends
A year of love to our Lord and Savior
A year to decide what is really important.
A year to give God the glory
A time out- until we see clearly to sort things out.
A time to sort out our emotions
Let go and let God
(You can add more...)
Time to bake cookies
Time to use our old recipes
Time to write letters again
Time to keep in touch
Time to think about others
Time to give someone a hug
Time to say I love you – I miss you – you are important to me
Time to let people know you care and I have time for you-
Time to clear out your closet.
Time to clear out your garage.
Time to feel good for accomplishments.
(You can add more of your own...)
Darlene Armstrong
Pine City
