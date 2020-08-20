Double meanings?

My father always claimed that English was the most difficult language in the world to learn. He was born to Swedish parents who were immigrants to America in the late 1800’s. Dad learned Swedish in his home, but had to learn English when he started school here. And when I think about it, perhaps Dad was “right.” Being right means something totally different than turning right, or knowing right from wrong, or being right-handed. Turning left has a different meaning than being left behind, or left-handed.
A pitcher is the guy on the mound who throws the ball to the batter (not cake batter), but a pitcher is also a container that holds liquids. This reminds me that “pitch” not only means to throw a ball; it can also mean a dark substance, a slope, a musical tone; or if you pitch in, it means you donate time or money.
An invalid is someone who can’t walk, but the same spelling can mean a document that is no longer in effect, i.e., invalid.
Pine is a beautiful tree, but it also means to long for something or someone. A well is a deep hole in the ground from which we draw water; but if we are well, it means we aren’t sick. And if we’re well off, we’re not short on money. Oh well, I’m not really sure.
And then I’m wondering if my iron which I use to iron my tablecloths is made of that hard metal called iron?
Getting back to those two words, “right” and “left,” they also have a political meaning, right? Or left? Or am I wrong? Webster had to be a really smart man to compile that dictionary; I wonder if his eyes smarted at the end of each work day?
I’m so glad I have clear eyes when the Pioneer arrives, so I can read every article; but I hate to take time to clear the dishes from the table first!
MARGARET MARTY is a writer and poet who is delighted to be living in retirement on the Rock Creek farm where she grew up.
