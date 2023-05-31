The Dragon boys tennis team faced Mora on May 25 in the Section 6A Team Semifinals. Coach Jeff Adams said, “We knew this was going to be a tough match. We barely snuck out a win against the Mustangs earlier in the season. Our third doubles team of Bohdan Valvoda and McCall Leger were aggressive at the net and gave us an early 1-0 lead in the match. Spencer and Julian also played some very smart doubles and put us up 2-0. Mora took advantage of our mistakes and swept us in singles and first doubles, taking the match 5-2. Foley defeated Mora in the finals to advance to the state tournament.”
The Dragons then played in the Section 6A Individual tournament on May 26. The Dragon singles players were Billy Brown and Julian Kozisek. They both had tough first round matches and were eliminated from the tournament. The doubles team consisted of Greyson Johnson and Aaron Rootkie. They easily defeated the team from Brooklyn Center 6-0, 6-0. In the second round, they were up against the third seeded team from Foley - a tougher match than their first round. “Johnson and Rootkie played some amazing doubles. They both served and returned the ball well and made some amazing volleys at the net. They defeated the Foley team 6-4, 6-3”, recalled Coach Adams. The Dragon doubles team of Bryer Berube and Brady Berglund had a first round match against a team from St.Cloud Cathedral / St. John’s Prep. Coach Adams said, “Their smart doubles play allowed them to dominate the match and walk away with a 6-0, 6-0 win. In the second round Berglund and Berube faced a team from Totino Grace High School. Brady and Bryer are fast on the court and get to many well placed balls to keep the points going. With their strong net play and placement of their shots, they were able to defeat their opponents 6-0, 6-2.”
Both doubles teams are in the semifinals of the tournament and will need to make it to the finals to advance to the State Tournament. They will play on Tuesday, May 30 at the PCHS tennis courts. No scores available as of press time on Tuesday.
