The Dragon boys tennis team faced Mora on May 25 in the Section 6A Team Semifinals. Coach Jeff Adams said, “We knew this was going to be a tough match. We barely snuck out a win against the Mustangs earlier in the season. Our third doubles team of Bohdan Valvoda and McCall Leger were aggressive at the net and gave us an early 1-0 lead in the match. Spencer and Julian also played some very smart doubles and put us up 2-0. Mora took advantage of our mistakes and swept us in singles and first doubles, taking the match 5-2. Foley defeated Mora in the finals to advance to the state tournament.”

