Dragon Boys Basketball excels in Foley

Pine City vs. Foley
On Tuesday, Jan. 11, the Dragon Boys basketball team traveled to Foley. The game began with a three-pointer by Cole Waxberg, with a pass from Luke Wilson. This would be one of Wilson’s seven assists for the game. The boys continued to pass well on their side of the court. Their patience and accurate passing led to the second three of the game by Wilson. Waxberg then got a big play by taking a charge. Lamont Sydney came into the game and hit a three-pointer immediately. The Dragon boys were playing a great game and ahead 9-0 five minutes into the game.
The Dragons continued to work hard as a team as they went into the second half leading 37-20. They kept their lead in the second half, and toward the end of the half, players from the bench got to see some playing time. It was a team effort, and everyone played their part. Kameron Jusczak and Wilson each pulled down seven boards while Sydney contributed his own six. Dylan Peterson continued to be a constant in the game, as well as Colton Blaisedell. Jusczak, Wilson and Waxberg led the team in points.
Then on Thursday, the Dragon Boys traveled to Ogilvie for a conference game. The game once again began with an assist by Wilson. Wilson took the ball down the court, and passed it to Jusczak going down the lane. It was a great display of teamwork and talent.
Five minutes into the game, the Ogilvie Lions were able to score, but the Dragons were pulling ahead. The score was 10-2. The Dragons Boys continued to play their game, and they headed into the locker room at half time with a big lead of 38-10. Well into the second half, some other players saw some playing time. Sydney again came in strong and grabbed a total of nine rebounds for the game. Juscak had ten. Isaiah Hasz had five rebounds and five points. Peterson was working hard all over the court and was able to get stats all around – points, rebounds, assists, steals, and a charge.
It was, again, a good game for the Dragon boys. The boys coming in from the bench during the second half really stepped up and showed their talent. The game ended with a score of 72-27, with Dragons taking the win.
Pine City vs. Chisago Lakes
The boys basketball team then traveled to Chisago Lakes on Friday to play the Wildcats. This game started off a bit differently than the others that week; the Wildcats came to play and they put in the first two buckets of the game. After some back-and-forth play, Blaisdell was able to put in a three-pointer, with the assist coming from Peterson. The Wildcats then answered with a three-pointer of their own, and the Dragon’s knew they had a game. Further into the first half, the Dragons found themselves down 9-3. Coach Kyle Allen put Sydney and Mason Charles into the game to change things up a bit. Sydney earned his spot on the floor and continued to work hard as a team-player.
Towards the end of the first half, the Dragons were picking up the pace and brought the score to 23-21, and they were down by two. Once again, Sydney came through and hit a three to bring the Dragons ahead for their first lead of the game. The assist was from Wilson.
The Dragon boys continued to find their game and found themselves in the lead going into the second half. The start to the second half looked better as Wilson grabbed a rebound, passed it to Peterson who passed in to Jusczak at the baseline three. Jusczak saw Peterson cutting down the lane and gave the ball back for Peterson who put in a nice two-pointer under the hoop. The Dragons were passing great and working as a team. The score was 34-26, with a Dragon’s lead. The Wildcats were able to bring the score within four, and were ahead by three further into the half. But the Dragon boys were not giving up.
Wilson got a steal and took it all the way down for a lay-up, putting the Dragons down by one point. A three by Peterson and a two by Jusczak put the Dragons in the lead again 59-55. The Dragon boys kept their lead and finished the game strong with the close score of 67-63.
It was a great game to watch. The Dragons had a good successful week. Luke Wilson said of the game, “Defense, rebounds, and unselfishness is what led us to winning this week’s games.”
The Dragon boys have a big three-game week again this week. Tuesday they hosted East Central, Thursday they head to Hinckley and Friday they travel to play Maple Lake. It’s looking to be a good week again for Dragon Basketball!
