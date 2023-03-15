The Dragon boys basketball team traveled to Annandale for their first round playoff game last week on Wednesday, March 8. This game would put an end to their season with an overall record of 11-14 and a conference record of 3-1.
Annandale 69, Pine City 59
Going to Annandale is a tough enough matchup in itself, noted coach Kyle Allen. “Coach Skip is as good as it gets ... what he has done for the game, what he has accomplished is second to none,” said Allen.
The Dragons spent a lot of time planning and getting ready for the first round game, purposefully giving themselves time at the end of the season to prep for the playoffs which would match them up against a very disciplined Annandale team.
“I was really happy with the way we came out,” said Allen. “I thought we executed well and gave ourselves a chance to win and advance.” He added that the stats were a bit opposite from last year in that the players didn’t rebound as dominantly as they had throughout the year. “But we shot extremely well from 3 but struggled at the free throw lane. It is just one of those things; you never quite know how it is going to shake out.”
A highlight of the game was Luke Wilson reaching his 1,000 point milestone, on the last game of the season no less. Wilson ended his career with 1,006 points. Wilson’s career consists of being a four-time letter winner, three-year starter, and a two-year captain. Wilson averaged 21 points per game as a senior. In Coach Allen’s 12 year tenure, Luke is his seventh 1,000 point scorer joining Noah Adams, Kole Jusczak, Clay Logan, Seth Logan, Nick Hansmann, and Kameron Jusczak.
Stats for Annandale game
Senior Luke Wilson put up a strong 24 points. Lamont Sydney contributed well with 15 points. Also adding points to the scoreboard were Riley Cummings (9 points), Mason Charles (6 points), Charlie Ausmus (3 points), and Isaiah Hasz (2 points).
