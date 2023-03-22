Pictured are Mississippi Eight All-Conference and Honorable Mention earners for Dragons boys hockey. Front row from left to right are Hunter Haug, Trysten Thurman, Gavin Broz and Ryder Youngbauer. Back row from left to right are Logan Kirby, Andrew Thole, McCall Leger and McCoy Leger.
Pictured are Mississippi Eight All-Conference and Honorable Mention earners for Dragons boys hockey. Front row from left to right are Hunter Haug, Trysten Thurman, Gavin Broz and Ryder Youngbauer. Back row from left to right are Logan Kirby, Andrew Thole, McCall Leger and McCoy Leger.
Photo courtesy of Four Seasons Photography
Pictured is senior Isaac Jahnz who was selected by his peers for this year’s Beau Berglund Character Award.
Pictured are seniors (front row from left to right): McCoy Leger, Jacob Stuckey, Ryder Youngbauer. Back row from left to right: Andrew Thole, Brent Keeney, Isaac Jahnz, and Griffin Faur.
The Pine City Area Dragons boys hockey team has wrapped up another season. The Dragons would finish the season 12-14-1. This was the third year for the Dragons in the Mississippi 8 Conference. Pine City, the smallest school in the conference, continues to demonstrate its competitiveness against the larger schools in M8. The section also has very tough competition with a mix of school sizes with Pine City Area and Mora-Milaca as the smallest schools.
This past season, the Dragons faced numerous teams that were in the top of class A and showed their determination and grit. Head coach, Seth Sauter, shared his thoughts on the Pine City hockey programs playing tough competition.
“That says a lot about our hockey program from mites to varsity. Even at the youth level, our players are playing and competing against teams that are AA at the varsity level. Hockey continues to be strong in the Pine City Area,” said Sauter. “Our numbers have never been better with both boys and girls. A true testament to the hockey community in the area. We are very fortunate to have so many people volunteering their time to make Dragon hockey what it is today.”
Sauter shared his thoughts on the season and how the athletes performed, “Our team motto this year was that we never quit. This group never did. Even against some of those top teams who were tough to play against, the boys always played for 51 minutes plus. Behind the scenes they were a very hardworking, competitive, positive, fun group to be around.”
The Dragons graduate eight seniors this year. Andrew Thole, Ryder Youngbauer, McCoy Leger, Jacob Stuckey, Griffin Faur, Isaac Jahnz, Andrew Duclos, and Brent Keeney. “This year’s group of seniors provided great leadership for the underclassmen,” noted Sauter. “They were a hard working group who got along great and had a fun time playing the sport they love with the friends they group up playing with. The coaching staff could not be more proud of what these boys accomplished as hockey players and people; they will be missed.”
The season letter winners included freshman McCall Leger; sophomores Logan Kirby, Blake Painovich, Owen Anderson, Andy Ames, Bryer Berube, Julian Kozisek, Aaron Rootkie, and Landon Ganote; juniors Hunter Haug, Oscar Gribauval, Gavin Broz, Caden Schlichting, Cody Klein, and TrystenThurman; and seniors Ryder Youngbauer, McCoy Leger, Andrew Thole, Brent Keeney, Isaac Jahnz, Andrew Thole, Griffin Faur, and Jacob Stuckey.
All-conference earners this season are Ryder Youngbauer and McCall Leger. Honorable mention earners are Andrew Thole, McCoy Leger, Gavin Broz, Hunter Haug, Trysten Thurman, Logan Kirby, and Blake Painovich.
Team Awards went to Bryer Berube (JV MVP), Milo Eggert (Most Improved), Aaron Rootkie (Goaltender of the Year), Blake Painovich and Logan Kirby (Rookies of the year), Trysten Thurman (Hardest Worker), McCall Leger (MVP), and Isaac Jahnz was given the Beau Berglund (Character) Award.
The Dragons return a solid core of upperclassmen that contributed to this season’s success as well as a very strong group of underclassmen to fill in the team roles and create a healthy balance of competition. Coach Sauter on the future of the team, “The coaching staff is looking forward to another exciting year of Dragon hockey."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.