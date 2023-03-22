The Pine City Area Dragons boys hockey team has wrapped up another season. The Dragons would finish the season 12-14-1. This was the third year for the Dragons in the Mississippi 8 Conference. Pine City, the smallest school in the conference, continues to demonstrate its competitiveness against the larger schools in M8. The section also has very tough competition with a mix of school sizes with Pine City Area and Mora-Milaca as the smallest schools.

