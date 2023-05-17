The Dragon toys tennis team hosted section opponent Fridley on Tuesday, May 9. Fridley has a young team, and the Dragons capitalized on their own experience.
Pine City 7, Fridley 0
“The boys were able to use their skills to defeat a young Fridley team. They all did a great job of placing the ball to maximize their opponents’ weaknesses,” stated coach Jeff Adams.
First singles Brady Berglund won 6-0, 6-0. Second singles Greyson Johnson won 6-1, 6-0. Third singles Billy Brown won 6-2, 6-0. Fourth singles Ashton Moore won 6-3, 6-1. First doubles Bryer Berube and Aaron Rootkie won 6-2, 6-1. Second doubles Julian Kozisek and Spencer Wicktor won 6-0, 6-0. And third doubles Milo Rydberg and Bohdan Valvoda won 6-1, 6-1.
Chisago Lakes 5, Pine City 2
The Dragons then traveled to Chisago Lakes for a non-conference, non-section match. According to coach Adams, Chisago Lakes has a very talented team this year. “We knew that they were going to challenge us in all of the matches. Brady was able to use his slice shots to take away the threat of his opponent’s top-spin ground strokes at first singles. Ashton came from behind to win his match in three sets. He was able to gradually wear down his opponent through some long rallies. Bryer and Aaron at first doubles and Spencer and Julian at second doubles, played really well and had some amazing points but couldn’t quite get past the Wildcats,” said Adams.
Although the Dragons didn’t get the win, they know that playing against good teams like Chisago Lakes will make them better players, and it will help them prepare for the section playoffs coming up.
First singles Berglund won 6-0, 6-4. Second singles Johnson lost 1-6, 1-6. Third singles Brown lost 4-6, 1-6. Fourth singles Moore won 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. First doubles Berube and Rootkie lost 4-6, 6-2, 2-6. Second doubles Kozisek and Wicktor lost 5-7, 5-7. Third doubles Rydberg and Valvoda lost 1-6, 3-6.
On Monday, May 15 the Dragons traveled to Hermantown (more information available next week). Then on Friday, it will be the first round of the sectional tournament at Pine City High School.
