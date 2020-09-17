The Dragon cross country squad got off to a fast start this season at the Rush City Triangular and the Pine City Triangular.
Rush City Triangular
The Dragons cross country team competed in the Rush City Triangular on Thursday, Sept. 3..
Coach Jared Clementson said the Rush City course was very hilly and challenging.
“Our girls team won and scored a perfect score of 15 beating out Rush City and East Central,” Clementson said. “Our boys team won with a score of 23 over Rush City’s 53 points.
Clementson noted that Eva Johnson won the girls varsity race by 42 seconds, and that Charlie Ausmus won the boys varsity race by 56 seconds.
Pine City Triangular
On Thursday, Sept. 10, Hinckley-Finlayson and East Central met Pine City for the Pine City Triangular.
“The weather was mild and sunny for the meet and the course was in great condition,” said Coach Jared Clementson. “All of our kids improved from their first meet in Rush City.
Girls team
The girls team finished second, just nine points behind a good Hinckley-Finlayson team.
“The more experienced Hinckley-Finlayson girls are definitely the GRC team to beat this season, however, our girls have the ability to make great strides at catching them over the season,” Clementson said.
The girls varsity is very young and consists of six freshmen and an eighth grader. However, those young runners are working hard and improving consistently.
Clementson said freshman Eva Johnson ran a great race placing second with a great time of 21:06. Johnson finished 42 seconds behind Reese Hartl from Hinckley-Finlayson who won in a time of 20:24.
“Over the past three years, these two girls have gone back and forth in every race,” Clementson said. “It will be fun to see them race again in a few weeks.”
Arissa Rydberg ran another great race and placed 4th with a time of 22:51. The rest of the girls ran mostly in a pack. Summer Thieman (24:21), Emma Belsheim (24:24), Rachel Brown (24:25), and Sophia Olson (24:27) finished 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th. Abby Aagaard was not far behind and finished 16th in a time of 24:54.
Emma Johnson won the girls junior varsity race in a time of 25:57.
The girls junior high team beat Hinckley-Finlayson by 3 points. In the junior high race, eighth graders Peyton Perreault (8:53) and Samantha Root (8:54) placed third and fourth respectively in the 2000m race.
Boys team
The boys team won decisively at the Pine City Triangular.
“Our boys had a great race and dominated the competition,” Clementson said. “Our boys are showing to be the boys team to beat in the GRC. This is great considering only one guy on our varsity squad ran in the section meet last year. The rest are either junior varsity runners who have moved up, newcomers this season, or football players who are just running to have fun and stay in shape.”
The 5K race of the day, by far, went to eighth grader Charlie Ausmus. Charlie ran a dominant race from start to finish and ended up winning the race in a time of 17:33, leading the field by 48 seconds.
“Charlie’s time is tied for the fifth fastest Dragon at the Pine City Invitational,” Clementson noted. “However, every former Dragon in front of him was a junior or senior when they set their marks, including myself.”
Senior George Ausmus had a solid race and finished third in 19:33, exactly two minutes behind his brother. Junior Drake Willert redeemed himself after last week to place fourth in a time of 20:14. Sophomore Anthony Hill continues to improve and placed 6th in a time of 20:34. Senior Charlie Emmons finished 8th in a time of 21:04. Riley Cummings placed 11th in a time of 21:19. Unfortunately, Lukas Struss dropped out of the race due to a muscle issue with his side
The Dragon junior varsity boys won and beat Hinckley-Finlayson by one point. Senior Caleb Fromm won the junior varsity race in a time of 22:07 with teammate, Hunter Danielson, coming in second with a time of 23:03.
The Dragon junior high boys won with a perfect score of 15 for the second week in a row. Braxton Peetz (7:10) outkicked teammate Roman McKinney (7:15) for the win in the 2000m race. Eli Fromm (7:27), Jace Peterson (7:31), and Sean Skluzacek (7:35) were the other scorers placing 3rd, 4th, and 5th.
NEXT MEETS
The cross country squad will be in Rush City on Thursday, Sept. 17 at Treasured Haven Farm. The following week we will be at the Grand National Golf Course in Hinckley on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
