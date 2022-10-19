The Dragons participated in the Mora “Last Chance” meet on Tuesday, October 11. This meet is smaller, with only six teams participating and is known to be the “tune-up” meet heading into the postseason. The weather was warm and windy and the Varsity and JV ran at the same time.
Girls
The girls team placed 3rd with a score of 60 points. Cambridge-Isanti won with 36 points.
Eva Johnson ran one of her best races, according to the coaches, and placed 3rd in a time of 20:51. Rachel Brown pushed through some stomach pains, and still placed 6th in a time of 22:11. Emma Belsheim came in just behind Brown with a time of 22:24. Gracie Larson ran a time of 24:23. Peyton Perreault (25:07) and Paige Gray (25:28). Teresa Root ran a time of 26:14 and Kaylie Christenson in a time of 26:41.
The JH girls came in first place with Ella Schlichting and Bella Schneider placing 3rd and 4th, respectively.
Boys
The boys team placed 3rd with a total of 81 points. GNK won with a score of 29 points. Coach Jared Clementson reported, “Our boys were without Weston Clementson, Eli Fromm, and Bohdan Valvoda as a precaution due to working out injuries. They will all be back for the GRC and Section meets which will greatly help the team.”
Charlie Ausmus ran hard and placed 2nd in a time of 18:07. Ausmus came in just three seconds behind the winner. Ethan Aagaard had a solid race and placed 15th in a time of 19:16. Roman McKinney placed 20th in a time of 19:31. Anthony Bergeron placed 22nd in a time of 19:39. Noah McDaniel also had one of his best races, according to the coaches, and placed 28th in a time of 20:04. Sawyer McDaniel (21:53) and McCall Leger (22:10) rounded out the boys team for this meet and placed 49th and 53rd.
The JH boys came in second place. Grant Larson ran a personal best and placed second, just seconds behind the winner.
The Dragon Cross Country team will compete in the Great River Conference Championship on Tuesday, October 18. This will be held at the Pine City Country club. The Varsity will then head up to Hibbing on October 27 to run in the section 7A meet.
