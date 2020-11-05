The Pine City High School varsity football team played tough on both sides of the field and beat the Crosby-Ironton Rangers in a 7-0 defensive struggle this past Friday night.
This victory is the second for the Dragons this season, and the loss dropped the Rangers to 1-2.
The Rangers had a much better time moving the ball, but the Dragons bend-but-don’t-break defense kept them out of the end zone. The Dragons had only 85 total yards for the night, with 52 coming through the air and 33 yards on the ground. The Rangers had nearly three times that amount, with 238 total yards, with 101 passing yards and 137 rushing yards.
The Dragons were only able to covert one of nine third-down opportunities, while the C-I squad converted five of 14.
However, the Dragons were able to keep the Rangers penned in with tough defense when it counted, including the moment Dragon tackle Micah Overtoom got a key sack in a dramatic fourth and ten play in the first quarter.
And in the most important category – points scored – the Dragons’ single touchdown was all the team needed to win the game.
Quarterback Jimmy Lindblom showed off his arm on a 3rd and 11 play in the second quarter with an impressive 41-yard pass to Hunter Peacock. Lindblom finished the drive with a 10 yard pass to Jacob Lindahl who made a leaping grab to bring in the football and earn a Dragon touchdown.
In a statement play, Dragon quarterback Caleb Fromm kept the ball and swept to the right, making a 23-yard run on a fourth down play with six yards to go in the second quarter.
The only turnover of the game came on a Hunter Peacock interception in the fourth. Peacock took the ball from deep in Dragon territory all the way to the Ranger 30 yard line.
On defense, Timmy Johnson had 10 tackle, Jacob Lindahl had nine tackles and Ryan Plasek had six tackles to come through big for the Dragons.
Fans can experience the win for themselves with a recap of the game at: www.hudl.com/team/v2/35576/Dragons-Varsity-Football
The Dragons play at home this week, welcoming the Moose Lake/Willow River squad on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.. Next week they will be on the road again, playing at Aitkin High School on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.