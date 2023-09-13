The Dragons opened their home opener, hosting the Pequot Lakes Patriots last Friday night at George Saunders Field. It was a great evening to play football with comfortable temperatures and fall season fast approaching. The Dragons, however, continue to search for their strengths and ways to keep the opposing team off balance losing to the Patriots 62-0.
The Dragons hosted one of the top class 3A schools in the state. Head Patriot Coach Bill Magnussen shared before the game, “We are a very good team right now, with some very good players, we will be a tough opponent for any sized school.”
The Patriots were in North Branch last week and defeated the Vikings 48-28 but had most of their points in the second quarter. Meanwhile the Dragons lost to Grand Rapids 48-0.
The Dragons won the coin toss and deferred to the second half, the Patriots would march down the field and score on a jet sweep on their opening drive. The Dragons first offensive series ended with a Patriot interception on a backside screenplay. The play had tons of potential but the throw ended up coming short of the receiver and into the hands of the only defensive player in the area. The Patriots would add to the score just two plays later with a 18-yard pass into the endzone just beyond the reach of the linebacker, extending the lead to 14-0 halfway into the first quarter.
The Dragons second drive would eat up some clock, thanks to a 42-yard catch and run by halfback Evan Doenz. The drive would stall after a big loss on a sack. The Patriots would again strike with a quick score with a 65-yard run by the Patriots running back John Paul Elsenpeter. The Dragons continued to struggle fighting off blocks against faster and bigger opponents.
The end of the first quarter ended with a 28-0 lead for the Patriots after a blocked punt on the following series. Patriot quarterback again hooked up with his favorite receiver Bryar Norby on a 20-yd backshoulder route.
The second period the Patriots opened up their passing attack and converted on two passing touchdowns. The Dragons would shut down the Patriots on fourth and goal on the last play of the half. The Patriots led 40-0 at halftime.
The second half the Dragons would find more success moving the ball. The Patriots kept most of their starters in the third and parts of the final quarter. Coach Magnussen on his decision to keep those players active said, “We only brought a handful of our players down, we weren’t expecting that big of a lead and in some positions, there wasn’t a backup player.”
The Dragons will have to find a way to replace junior quarterback Austin Weiner. The quarterback broke his collarbone in the third period and will be sidelined the remainder of the season.
The Patriots would add three more scores and a safety to extend the lead to 62-0. The Dragons will host Duluth Denfeld; the Hunters are 2-0 after defeating Mora and Grand Rapids. Denfeld is another Class 4A school. Pequot Lakes (2-0) will host a physical opponent in Two Harbors next week at home then followed by traveling to number one ranked 3A team Esko.
The Dragons meanwhile will get into the film and identify areas to focus on this week to improve. The Dragons look forward to getting these larger teams out of the way for more appropriate and competitive matchups with Hibbing, Mora and Proctor to build their confidence.
