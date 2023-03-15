The Pine City Dragon girls basketball team finished their season strong last week on Tuesday, March 7. The team played Albany in the section semi-finals.
Albany 73, Pine City 47
The Dragons season came to an end, falling in the section semi-finals to evenual section champion Albany.
Coach Ted Hasz said that Albany was executing on all cylinders on offense. “They deserve a lot of credit as they passed the ball very well and they knocked down shots all night long,” noted Hasz. “Our kids battled to stay within striking distance for most of the game and we did a lot of good things on both ends of the court.”
Albany went on to defeat Sauk Centre in the section championship and earned the three-seed at the state tournament. Hasz said that it is never easy when the season comes to an end.
“We are very proud of these girls and what they accomplished this year,” said Hasz. “The kids played arguably the toughest schedule in the history of the program and came away with a 22-7 record.” That tough schedule included 4 AAA teams in which the Dragons went 4-0, they also played 4 of the 8 teams that are in the state tournament including Albany twice and three more that were in the section final of their respective sections. The Dragons were also conference champs for the fourth consecutive year and are currently on a 54-game win streak in the conference.
Hasz said that the team will miss seniors Isabelle Jarveis, Sophie Lahti, Kloey Lind, and Ella Sell. “It has been a pleasure coaching these young ladies over the years and watching them grow into the fabulous people that they are today. They made a huge impact in our program that will continue to be felt for a long time,” said Hasz.
Stats for the Albany game
Kloey Lind scored 14 points with 7 rebounds. Sophie Lahti also scored 14 points, with 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks. Karly Jusczak put up 10 points, with 4 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals. Ella Sell contributed 3 points, with 2 rebounds and 2 assists. Summer Thieman and Piper Mettling also scored 3 points each. Mallory Clepper had 1 rebound, 2 assists and 1 steal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.