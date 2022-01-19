The Lady Dragons were supposed to have two games this past week, Thursday and Saturday. However, the Thursday game against Ogilivie was postponed, so the Dragons had one game on Saturday, Jan. 15 against Melrose.
Coach Ted Hasz prepared the girls all week for the long drive to Melrose and hoped the long drive would not affect their play. The efforts were successful, and the Dragons came out ready to play. The game started with a 20-2 run.
“As has been the case lately, we were able to use good pressure defense to create turnovers and ultimately get some easy baskets,” recalled Coach Hasz.
Karly Jusczak was the first to score with a steal followed by a lay-up. From there, the Dragons went on a run and pulled ahead. At half-time, they were leading 36-22. Again, the Lady Dragons came out ready to play. Jusczak scored the first bucket with an assist from Carissa Nascene. There was good defense and good ball movement, and the Dragons finished the game with a score of 57-39.
Ella Sell had a nice lay-up, putting up two points. She also had a rebound, four assists, and 3 steals. Maddie Berglund was back after being gone five games, and she played a big part by contributing 15 points, three rebounds, one assist, and four steals. Coach Hasz said it was good to have Berglund back. Kloey Lind had seven points, three rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block. Carissa Nascene continued to be a constant on the floor. She added three points, two rebounds, two assists, and a big five steals. Brooke Bolund had five points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Jusczak continued her double digit game with 25 points and 11 rebounds. She also had five steals and three nice blocks.
Coach Hasz’s response about a few standout players was, “Summer Thieman and Ella Sell were really making the other team work with their quickness and tenacity and Carissa Nascene continues to play great floor games.” The Dragons continue to improve, and it is showing in their games.
“We have a big week coming up with three games. The kids continue to improve and are really starting to play some good basketball,” said Coach Hasz on the upcoming games. This week, they will be playing three big games this week. They will travel to East Central on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Then they will host Hermantown on Thursday, Jan. 20, and then Hinckley will come to the Dragons Den on Friday, Jan. 21.
