It was a busy week for the Pine City Girls Varsity Dragon Hockey team last week as they played three games inside of five days, a pivotal stretch run with important section matchups. The Lady Dragons traveled to the Anderson Ice Arena on Tuesday to meet up with the Breck. Up to this point in the season, Breck had been winless on the year, and the Lady Dragons started to find their identity as a team. The Dragons were well aware that Breck’s record was deceiving.
“Breck plays an extremely tough schedule, including opponents like Minnehaha Academy, Mounds View, South St. Paul, Blake, Hill Murray, and Gentry Academy,” said Coach Bill Aagaard. “This is a tough opponent.”
The game proved to be the matchup that Coach Aagaard had expected. Breck only averaging a goal a game got on the board inside the first two minutes to go up 1-0. The Dragons were quick to respond as Emma Hermanson found the net and tied the game up 1-1. The first period would end 1-1. Pine City sustained offensive pressure throughout the first period and outshot Breck School 12-7. The Dragons felt confident moving into the second period.
Abby Aagaard struck early in the second frame assisted by Arissa Rydberg putting the Dragons up 2-1. The second period featured more back and forth pressure from each team. The Dragons fought off two minor penalties and kept their goal crease clean, maintaining the lead heading into the third.
Breck was able to score early in the third forcing some uncomfortable pressure on the Dragons. A Tripping call midway through the third period gave Breck the power play opportunity. Within seconds of the face-off, Breck punched a go ahead goal, and the Dragons could not answer. The final score was 3-2 in favor of Breck.
Pine City vs. Northern Tier
On Thursday, the Northern Tier Stars, a co-op of Cambridge-Isanti, North Branch and St. Francis visited the Pine City Civic Center. The game was very similar to the Dragon’s previous game with back and forth opportunities between each team. Pine City outshot the Stars on the contest 30-28 but could not capitalize on the offense. The Dragons had only one powerplay opportunity on the night and couldn’t collect on Stars miscues.
The Stars tallied back to back goals early in the first period; however, the Dragons answered with a Brenna Youngbauer, assisted by Emma Kirby, goal. The end of the first period ended with a 2-1 Stars lead. There was no quit with the Dragons as they continued with outstanding defense and team play.
The Stars added their final goal early in the second period to go up 3-1. The Dragons quickly answered that goal with one of their own. Emma Kirby assisted by Arissa Rydberg and kept the game within one goal. Pine City couldn’t muster much offense after that goal by the stars as they spent much of the remaining time fighting off a few minor penalties.
The third and final frame was scoreless as the Dragons out shot the Stars 11-6 but could not find the net. Coach Aagaard was proud of his team’s attitude and continued effort. “It was a competitive game that was exciting for everyone; we just couldn’t find the back of the net,” he said.
The Dragons worked hard and honored their seniors, Emma Kirby, Erin Radeke, and Allison Fix.
Pine City vs. West Mound Tonka
The week wasn’t over for the Dragons as they hosted West Mound Tonka in Mora on Saturday to end the week. Coach Aagaard on the game in Mora said, “This would be the first time a game was played in Mora for the varsity girls in their history. The Dragons gave a solid effort throughout the game, working hard and never giving up.” The Dragons honored the Mora families and young female hockey players past and present. The Dragons dropped a 4-0 game to the visiting White Hawks who are ranked third in the state. The White Hawks (14-4) were led by Camryn Hargreaves and Sydney Leonard who are some of the top performers in girls hockey in the state. Hargreaves opened the game with a goal and assisted on two other first period goals. Later in the game, Hargreaves added her second goal in the second period. The White Hawks outshot the Dragons 33-15.
This week will be another triple header for the Dragons, starting with a rematch with Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The Lady Dragons will then hit the road and play River Lakes at Richmond Arena on Thursday and finally end the week at home vs. Rock Ridge on Saturday.
