A pair of victories over Foley this past week kept the Dragon varsity tennis squad on track to continue their outstanding season.
Coach Kristin Unverzagt said that her team came ready to play in the first match.
“The Dragon girls ... made great shot selections as they created a game plan to battle,” Unverzagt said. “The singles players moved the ball well and kept their opponents moving to their shots and set up the points. Our doubles teams were aggressive and took control of the net to dictate the points.
“I am proud of their efforts,” Unverzagt said. “Our goal continues to be that we get better each time we are on the courts and the girls are proving this true in both practice and match play.
Pine City - 5, Foley - 2,
Singles:
No. 1 - Brooke Beier, Foley def. Lydia Adams, Pine City, 6-4 , 7-6 (4)
No. 2 - Ella Sell, Pine City def. Alaina Hageman, Foley, 6-0 , 6-2
No. 3 - Kristen O’Brien, Foley def. Addison Sell, Pine City, 6-2 , 6-3
No. 4 - Lily Struss, Pine City def. Henley Wruck, Foley, 6-3 , 6-2
Doubles:
No. 1 - Kaitlyn Miller - Madisen Berglund, Pine City def. Jami Novak - Savannah Gapinski, Foley, 6-4 , 6-1 , -;
No. 2 - Allison Unverzagt - Sophia Lahti, Pine City def. Macy Zawacki - Natalie Hanks, Foley, 7-5 , 6-4
No. 3 - Malia Mikyska - Claire Emmons, Pine City def. McKenna Gross - Jayden Hermanson, Foley, 7-5 , 6-0
Coach Kristin Unverzagt said she was very proud of her team after their second contest of the week with Foley.
“The Dragon ladies pounded out another great match with a big win over Foley,” Unverzagt said. “We are the only team undefeated in the Granite Ridge Conference and only have two more conference matches next week. We head to Pierz on Monday and host Pierz next Thursday for our last regular season match.
Unverzagt said the team came to play and battled hard.
“Each position stepped up and played smart tennis,” she said. “The singles players were smart with their shot selection and created opportunities. Our doubles teams put the ball on the right spot and were aggressive at the net. We will continue to work hard and improve. The girls want to get better each time they are on the court and it shows in their play.”
Pine City - 5, Foley - 2,
Singles:
No. 1 - Lydia Adams, Pine City def. Brooke Beier, Foley, 6-4 , 6-4
No. 2 - Ella Sell, Pine City def. Savannah Gapinski, Foley, 6-2 , 6-0
No. 3 - Alaina Hageman, Foley def. Addison Sell, Pine City, 6-4 , 6-3
No. 4 - Kristen O’Brien, Foley def. Lily Struss, Pine City, 6-4 , 6-2
Doubles:
No. 1 - Kaitlyn Miller - Madisen Berglund, Pine City def. Jami Novak - Macy Zawacki, Foley, 6-1, 6-1
No. 2 - Sophia Lahti - Allison Unverzagt, Pine City def. Henley Wruck - Natalie Hanks, Foley, 6-3 , 6-1
No. 3 - Claire Emmons - Malia Mikyska, Pine City def. McKenna Gross - Samantha Cielinski, Foley, 7-6 (5), 6-3
