The Pine City High School varsity tennis squad continued their unbeaten streak into the postseason, finishing off the season with a win over Pierz and defeating Mora in the first round of the playoffs.
Pine City - 7, Pierz - 0
The Dragon team wrapped up their regular season last week with a big win over the Pierz Pioneers.
“Pierz switched up their line up for tonight’s match, but our girls came out stronger than Monday and continue to improve every time we step on the court,” said Coach Kristin Unverzagt. “The singles players dominated their matches with strong play and smart shots. Lily Struss dug deep to win a second set tie breaker to pull off the singles sweep. Doubles also came out strong with good placement to sweep at all positions.”
Singles:
No. 1 - Lydia Adams, Pine City def. Maddie Andrea, Pierz, 6-1 , 6-0
No. 2 - Ella Sell, Pine City def. Megan Gritz, Pierz, 6-0 , 6-0
No. 3 - Addison Sell, Pine City def. Rylee Kapsner, Pierz, 6-0 , 6-1
No. 4 - Lily Struss, Pine City def. Alex Thielen, Pierz, 2-6 , 6-7 (0)
Doubles:
No. 1 - Madisen Berglund - Kaitlyn Miller, Pine City def. Marybeth Tautges - Maddie Gall, Pierz, 6-2 , 6-1
No. 2 - Allison Unverzagt - Sophia Lahti, Pine City def. Val Gall - Morgan Pohlkamp, Pierz, 7-5 , 6-4
No. 3 - Claire Emmons - Malia Mikyska, Pine City def. Kenna Otte - Britney Schommer, Pierz, 6-3 , 7-6 (3)
Pine City - 7, Mora - 0
Heading into the playoffs, the Dragons kept up the intensity and came through with a big 7-0 win over Mora in the first round.
“The team came out strong and ready to play,” Unverzagt said. “The singles players had strong placement and movement. Our doubles teams were aggressive and had fabulous control of the net. I am also proud of everyone’s efforts and serving percentages tonight. Their effort is awesome and they have high goals.”
With this win, the Dragons will host the winner of Crosby-Ironton and Virginia at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8.
Singles:
No. 1 - Lydia Adams, Pine City def. Tori Dion, Mora, 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 - Ella Sell, Pine City def. Emma Folkema 6-0, 6-1
No. 3 - Addison Sell, Pine City def. Parker Ennis 6-0, 6-0
No. 4 - Lily Struss, Pine City def. Maren Ryan 6-2, 6-0
Doubles:
No. 1 - Katie Miller/Maddie Berglund, Pine City def. Sierra Thomson/Emmie Otto 6-0 ,6-0
No. 2 - Sophie Lahti/Allison Unverzagt, Pine City def. Ria Edberg/Emma Anderson 6-0, 6-3
No. 3 - Malia Mikyska/Lena Roubinek, Pine City def. Morgan Mann/Anna Athey 6-2, 6-4
