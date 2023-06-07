It was a beautiful, warm sunny day for the Dragon Track and Field athletes on May 31 and on June 1 for the Section 7AA Meet. The Section meet is split into two days. Most of the preliminary events are on Wednesday and then the finals are on Saturday. The 3200m and half of all the field events were finals on Wednesday. The top two individuals and relays qualify onto the State meet.
“Both days were great! We had hot weather and great competition which helped propel a lot of our athletes to earn Personal Best marks. I am extremely proud of how our team competed and supported each other. Top 6 placers earn medals. Top 8 placers score,” reported coach Jared Clementson.
BOYS place 11th in sections
The boys Team placed 11th out of 11 teams with 27 points. Twelve boys scored points for the Dragons.
Braxton Peetz was our top point getter with 8.5 points. Ryan Prihoda scored 6 points and Josh Brinker scored 5.5 points. Eli Fromm scored 4.5 points while Weston Clementson and Charlie Ausmus each scored 4 points. The 4x800m relay of Peetz (2:04.4), Clementson (2:04.2), Ausmus (2:05.7), and Fromm (2:06.4) ran an incredible race and placed 2nd with a season’s best time of 8:22.21. This qualifies them for the state meet on Saturday, June 10 at 9:24 a.m.
Prihoda placed 3rd in the long jump with a PB jump of 20 feet 7 inches. Coach Clementson said, “Ryan just missed State by 1.25 inches. His jump puts him at #6 on the Top Ten list.”
Brinker placed 4th in the 400m dash in a PB time of 52.87. Peetz had a great meet and placed 5th in the 800m run with a time of 2:08.51. Ray Gatzke placed 8th in the 300m hurdles with a time of 45.63. Daimien Lord placed 8th in the pole vault with a height of 9 feet 6 inches. The boys 4x400m relay of Peetz, Sawyer McDaniel, Fromm, and Brinker placed 8th. The boys 4x100m Relay of Austin Wiener, Anthony Bergeron, John Mead, and Tucker Johnson also placed 8th.
GIRLS place 4th in sections
The girls team placed 4th place out of 11 teams with 71 points. The Dragons had 18 girls score points in the meet. Lena Roubinek was the top point scorer with 17 points. Maggie Smetana and Eva Johnson each scored 8 points. Teresa Root scored 6 points. Arissa Rydberg, Sophie Lahti, and Vivian Lahti each scored 5.5 points. Katey Thieman scored 5 points and Summer Thieman scored 4.5 points. Senior Maggie Smetana was determined at this meet and her throw showed her strength.
“On Wednesday, Maggie Smetana was ranked 6th going into the discus but ended up placing 2nd in a PB throw of 114 feet 6 inches to qualify for state. Her toss is the second farthest in school history!” noted Clementson.
On Saturday, Roubinek was in 2nd after the prelim throws. Coach Clementson recalled, “In the finals, she had a massive throw of 36 feet 8 inches to win the shot put by nearly a foot and a half and qualify for state. Lena’s throw is currently the third farthest in school history!”
The 4x400m relay of Summer Thieman, Arissa Rydberg, Vivian Lahti, and Sophie Lahti placed 4th in a new school record time of 4:14.62. Rydberg and Thieman ran almost identically in the 300m hurdles. “Both ran faster than the previous school record. Arissa placed 6th and holds the new school record time of 48.97 and Summer placed 7th in a time of 49.02,” commented Coach Clemenntson. Teresa Root did very well and placed 3rd in the high jump with a height of 5 feet even.
The 4x200m relay of Thieman, V. Lahti, Mallory Clepper, and Roubinek placed 3rd in a season’s best time of 1:50.01. This is the second fastest time in school history. Eva Johnson ran a great race in the 1600m and placed 4th with a time of 5:41.73. In the 3200m, she placed 6th in a time of 12:38.75. Roubinek placed 6th in the 100m dash in a PB time of 13.13. Chloe McKellar placed 5th in the discus with a toss of 101 feet 4 inches. The 4x800m relay of Rachel Brown, Emma Hermanson, Peyton Liao, and Allison Unverzagt placed 6th with a time of 10:41.87. Thieman placed 6th in the triple jump with a jump of 32 feet 8.75 inches. She also placed 8th in the pole vault with a PB height of 8 feet 6 inches.
The 4x100m relay of Thieman, Clepper, Johnson, and Roubinek placed 7th in a time of 53.43. Averee Kubesh placed 7th in the shot put with a toss of 31 feet 9 inches. Julia Hochban placed 9th with a PB toss of 31 feet 5 inches. Rachel Brown placed 8th in the 3200m run with a season’s best time of 13:02.67. Kady Hermanson placed 8th in the high jump with a height of 4 feet 8 inches.
The Minnesota High School State Track Meet will be on June 9-10 at the St. Michael-Albertville High School track. Smetana will throw the Discus on Friday at 10:15 a.m. Roubinek will throw the Shot Put on Saturday at 9 a.m. The boys 4x800m Relay team will race on Saturday at 9:24 a.m.
