Dragon trap shooting team ends season, sends athletes to state

First row Gabby Schumacher, Madisson LeMon, and Hailey Houle. Second row Maddox Wiener, Eli Schultz, Billy Brown, and Caden Fedder. Third row Issac Jahnz, Cody Patzoldt, and Josh Brinker. Not pictured Armani Johnson and Dalton Helmbrecht.
The regular season for the Pine City High School Trap Shooting Team has ended. As with other spring sports, the season was adversely affected by the weather. Weekends were especially challenging. The team shot five Sundays in snow, rain, gusty high winds, and/or cold temperatures. Despite the adversities, athletes braved the elements and most of them improved their shooting skills to new highs. New head coach, Brendt Nelson, summed up the challenges saying, “It was a tough year weather wise for the team. Getting high scores is hard enough, but when you add rain, wind, and snow, it makes it almost impossible. Our team scores are not a good indication of how good these athletes really are. The coaching staff is really proud of the dedication these athletes have to show up every Sunday in these conditions.”
Coach Cindy Stolp, who has been with the team since its inception, added, “What a great season for the Pine City High School Trap team! The athletes participated in the snow and rain for most of the season. The dedicated team closed the season with a family fun day in 80-degree weather. Looking forward to the state competition in Alexandria.”
Top guns for the season were as follows: Ethan Doenz with an average of 17.5; Caden Fedder, Cody Patzoldt, Zach Watts, and Evan Doenz tied with 17.4; Gavin Broz and Brady Johnson hit 17.13; followed by Milo Rydberg with 16.4 and Mason LeMon with 16.25; tied for tenth were Eli Schultz, Ryan Carl, and Wyatt Nowling with 16.2 targets. Top female shooters were Macie Babolik with 13.9 and Madisson LeMon with 13.2, followed by Taylar Hejny at 13.17, Gabby Schumacher with 12.5, and Hailey Houle with 12.25.
The 2023 State Tournament team will compete in Alexandria on June 20. Twenty-nine athletes will represent Pine City High School, shooting in the Junior Varsity and Novice divisions. The team will be led by seniors Josh Brinker, Hailey Houle, Armani Johnson, and Madisson LeMon. The Doenz brothers, along with juniors Gianni Johnson, Mason LeMon, Tyler Mohr, and Zach Watts are expected to compete near the top of their divisions. The seventh and eighth grades are represented by 13 eager participants.
The team is very grateful for the support from the community and from local organizations for donations to purchase ammunition and to Pine City Community Education for its immense help in fielding one of the largest high school trap shooting teams in the United States. Also, words can’t adequately express enough the appreciation for all of the volunteer coaches who sacrifice their Sundays to give kids the opportunity to participate in the high school sport of trap shooting.
