Dragon trap shooting team ends season, sends athletes to state

First row Gabby Schumacher, Madisson LeMon, and Hailey Houle.  Second row Maddox Wiener, Eli Schultz, Billy Brown, and Caden Fedder.  Third row Issac Jahnz, Cody Patzoldt, and Josh Brinker.  Not pictured Armani Johnson and Dalton Helmbrecht.

 

 Photo Courtesy of Four Seasons Photography

The regular season for the Pine City High School Trap Shooting Team has ended. As with other spring sports, the season was adversely affected by the weather. Weekends were especially challenging. The team shot five Sundays in snow, rain, gusty high winds, and/or cold temperatures. Despite the adversities, athletes braved the elements and most of them improved their shooting skills to new highs. New head coach, Brendt Nelson, summed up the challenges saying, “It was a tough year weather wise for the team. Getting high scores is hard enough, but when you add rain, wind, and snow, it makes it almost impossible. Our team scores are not a good indication of how good these athletes really are. The coaching staff is really proud of the dedication these athletes have to show up every Sunday in these conditions.” 

