The Dragon girls volleyball team had an outstanding week, winning against both Proctor and East Central. They played Proctor on Tuesday, September 5. It was a great game of volleyball, going to 5 sets, all within a few points.
“The match against Proctor was some of the best High School Volleyball I have ever seen,” noted coach Lisa Tollefson. “Both teams played phenomenal and should be proud of how they played. The match against East Central started off slow for Pine City; however, the players showed a strong force, winning the match in four sets.”
The scores against Proctor: 27-25, 22-25, 26-28, 25-21, and 15-9. Scores against East Central: 21-25, 25-23, 25-18, and 25-16.
Stats from Proctor match-up
Abby Aagaard had 12 kills and 5 aces. Hannah Bombard had five serve attempts and an ace. Isabel Calatayud Prieto had a kill and a dig. Emma Hermanson had seven kills, an ace, and a block assist. Karly Jusczak had seven kills, two blocks, and an ace. Morgan Macho had 35 serve receives and 11 digs. Robin Odegard had two assists, and five aces. Arissa Rydberg had 38 assists, 11 digs, and 3 kills. Sage Staber had 10 kills, 1 block, 3 assists. Summer Thieman had 1 ace and 11 digs. Taylor Tollefson had 10 kills and 2 aces.
Stats from East Central match-up
Aagaard had six kills and five serve attempts. Macie Babolik had one kill and two assists. Bombard had three kills and a block assist. Calatayud Prieto had seven hitting attempts, two kills and two aces. Hermanson had 18 hitting attempts and a block. Jusczak had four kills, two block assists, and two aces. Macho had 22 serve receive attempts. Odegard had five kills, five aces and five assists. Rydberg had 3 aces and 16 assists. Thieman had five serve receive attempts and an attack. Tollefson had five kills and eight serve receive attempts.
The girls hosted Hinckley on Tuesday, September 12 (no score available as of press time) and will then go to Braham on Sept. 14.
