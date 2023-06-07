The Pine City Dragons baseball team finished the regular season 14-4. The Dragons seeded fourth in section 7AA hosted round one and quarterfinal in Pine City this past week. In round one, the non-winner is eliminated from the tournament, and the winner enters a double elimination tournament to finish their season.
The Dragons squared off with the #13 seed Milaca Wolves after defeating the Wolves 10-0; the Dragons faced off with the #12 seed International Falls, who had upset the #5 Seed Pequot Lakes 7-5 in round one. It seemed all was working for the Dragons as they were able to manage their pitching staff and put themselves in great position for the following rounds.
Pine City 10, Milaca Wolves 0
Senior Isaiah Hasz started the game for the Dragons. Hasz went on and one third inning allowing zero runs and only giving up one hit.
Coach Hasz limited his ace to protect his innings and availability for the following rounds. Nick Plasek would take over for three and two-thirds innings striking out four, allowing one hit and zero runs. Mason Charles threw one inning in relief.
The Dragons managed only 4 hits in the game but drew 17 walks in the game. Hasz led the team on offense going 2-4 at the plate along with a 3-run homer in the fifth that gave the Dragons a 8-0 lead. The Dragons would add two more runs in the bottom of the sixth and end the game early with a 10-run lead.
Pine City 10, International Falls 3
After a 4-hour bus ride and a round one upset over the Pequot Lakes Patriots, the I-Falls Broncos found themselves in the big dance along with the Dragons. It wasn’t an easy round one win. The Broncos led the Patriots 7-0 going into the bottom of the seventh. The Patriots rallied with two outs and scored five runs in their final at bat, but the Broncos held on getting the final out to face the Dragons.
In the quarterfinal matchup, the Dragons turned to the lefty senior Bryce Erickson. Erickson was given the lead early in the game while in the second inning, the Dragons scored eight runs. The inning was led by an Aidan Palmer single, a Luke Wilson single, a Mason Charles sac fly, a single by Hasz, a single by Elliot Blatz, and another single by Palmer. The Broncos did not help themselves and committed two errors contributing to the big inning.
Senior Mason Charles came in the top of the fourth and lasted four innings allowing one hit and one run while striking out three. Hasz, Nick Plasek, Ethan Aagaard, and Palmer each collected multiple hits for the Dragons.
Esko 14, Pine City 3
With the sweep at home, the Dragons visited the top seed in the section tournament, Esko. The Eskimos featured a perfect 18-0 record and a couple top baseball prospects in the area. The Dragons were fortunate from Tuesday and had all three of their pitchers available for this game.
The Dragons scored first on a Isaiah Hasz sac fly, but that would be the lone bright spot of the game. The Dragons struggled to contain Esko, allowing 13 hits in the game including 4 home runs from the Eskimos as they weren’t fooled by anything from the Dragons. The Dragons had their ace on the mound, but with the mounting lead, it pulled Hasz to keep him available for the elimination round.
Mora 7, Pine City 5
The Dragon season ended in the second round of the elimination bracket. The game was tied 4-4 late, but the Mustangs capitalized on a Dragon mistake taking the lead and shutting the door on the Dragons season. Senior Nick Plasek would go six and two-thirds innings.
