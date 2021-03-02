The Pine City High School boys basketball squad had another see-saw week, beating Hinckley-Finlayson in an overtime game before losing a tight contest with Rush City.
Pine City 74, Hinckley-Finlayson 72 (OT)
Coach Kyle Allen said that Hinckley-Finlayson came to play on Feb. 23, and the team really had to claw back to secure this victory.
“We knew coming in that Hinckley-Finlayson would come out very aggressive and be really trying to rebound the ball well,” Allen said. “We worked hard at the start of the game and found ourselves up 20-12. Hinckley was able to go on a run to end the half, but we found ourselves with a three-point lead at halftime.”
Allen said that the team seemed to be in a fog coming out of halftime.
“Hinckley took advantage of it,” he said. “They jumped all over us and had a 12 point lead over us halfway through the second half.”
But basketball is a game of runs, and the Dragons came roaring back from the deficit.
“We were able to really dig in on the defensive end and on the boards, and luckily, it wasn’t too little too late on this night,” Allen said. “We were able to come back and force overtime and Kameron Jusczak and Caleb Fromm were able to knock down their free throws down the stretch.”
Luke Wilson hit a big three at the end of the game and landed a free throw to force the overtime, and the Dragons ended with a two-point victory on the night.
Jusczak led the Dragons on the boards with 12 followed by Fromm and Dylan Petersen with six. Petersen took two charges while Jusczak took one. Petersen and Luke Wilson led the team in assists with four each.
Allen lauded his JV players for their game against the Jags, and noted that eighth-grader Charlie Ausmus hit a game winning three to give the squad a win on Tuesday night.
“When we played H-F earlier in the year, we lost by 15 points,” Allen said. “There are always a lot of factors that go into a basketball game, especially when talking about high school and youth basketball, but I was really proud of how the JV has continued to work this year. They are young and inexperienced, but they are showing good growth.”
Rush City 61, Pine City 55
Allen said the Dragons knew that the Rush City squad was going to come out very physical and aggressive.
“Rush is a very deep team who plays a lot of players in their rotation,” Allen said. “They have a new staff and they are trying to create a different style of play than past Rush City teams have done.”
Allen said it was a tight game throughout, with no team really ever able to get a decisive lead, and the Dragons felt good going into halftime.
“While we had only scored 27, we had a seven point lead and were really happy with both our defense and our rebounding,” Allen said.
However, much like their earlier game against the Jaguars, Pine City allowed the Tigers to go on a run coming out of the half.
“We kept fighting and the score continued to seesaw back and forth,” Allen said. “We had a few bad turnovers and Rush was able to capitalize and make some big shots down the way and we found ourselves running out of time at the end. This time, it was too little too late, and we were unable to finish the comeback.”
Dylan Petersen led the team on the boards with 13 followed by Kameron Jusczak with 12. Jusczak (five) and Luke Wilson (four) paced the Dragons on the offensive end distributing the ball. Petersen and Wilson took the only two charges in the game.
“I know this team will learn from this and will make the necessary adjustments,” Allen said. “We have had a few close ones throughout this year and we were unable to make up for our earlier mistakes in this one.”
