Pine City vs. St. Cloud Cathedral
On Tuesday, Jan. 11, the Dragons varsity hockey team matched up with a new section opponent, St. Cloud Cathedral, at the MAC center in St. Cloud. The Cathedral Crusaders came into the matchup with a 8-4 record, with their losses coming against some of the top programs in the state including Warroad, East Grand Forks, Orono, and Delano. All four of those losses were tight contests for the Crusaders. The Dragons coming off a 6-0 victory over Becker/Big Lake looked to continue their streak of strong starts and improve their finish.
The first period featured back and forth offense by each team. Both teams had multiple scoring opportunities, but the Dragons were unable to get past Goalie Nick Hansen and the Crusaders.
“We started the game fast and at a good pace but just couldn’t find the net,” added senior Aidan Welch. The Crusaders out shot the Dragons 12-7 in the first period and ended the first frame with a 1-0 lead. Crusaders scored late in the period.
Cathedral increased their lead early in the second period going up 2-0. Up to this point, the game had been uninterrupted by penalties until midway through the period when the Dragons were whistled for interference. The Crusaders pounced with the extra attacker, scoring their first power play goal of the evening and increased their lead 3-0. Gavin Broz lifted the spirits of the Dragons, faithfully scoring late in the second, assisted by seniors Jimmy Lindblom and Seth Linnel. At the end of the period, the scoreboard was 3-1 in favor of the Crusaders. Welch added, “Our effort and desire were there; we just couldn’t capitalize on our scoring chances.”
The Dragons quickly got on the offensive to begin the third period as they looked to improve their finish. A Minor holding call on the Crusaders early in the period gave the Dragons their first and only power play opportunity of the night. The Dragons featured a 24.5 power play percentage up to this point in the season. Sophomore Gavin Broz noted, “We had an opportunity to get back within one goal but we turned the puck over in a bad spot.”
The Crusaders would capitalize on the Dragon miscue and score a short handed goal near one minute into the power play, increasing the lead to 4-1. “We played a great game for two and half periods,” added Coach Seth Sauter. “The boys have faced a lot of adversity this year; hopefully, it will make us stronger down the stretch.”
The Crusaders continued their offensive pressure, and the Dragons could not match the pressure. The Dragons were penalized four times in the last 10 minutes as time chipped away. The Crusaders added three goals in that time frame to finish the game with a 7-1 victory.
Pine City vs. Cambridge-Isanti
At the end of the week, the Dragons visited Mississippi 8 opponent, Cambridge-Isanti. This game turned out to be a thriller as the Dragons came out with great pace, effort and solid defense. “I was very happy with the effort we put forth tonight,” Coach Sauter exclaimed. The Dragons got on the board first late in the opening round, McCall Leger assisted by McCoy Leger and Hunter Haug put the Dragons up 1-0. Sauter was thrilled to get some of his players healthy again and noted, “It was good to get some of our core players back; they came ready to play and had a huge impact in the game.”
In the second period, the Jackets turned up the pressure and outshot the Dragons 13-6, scoring midway through the period with a score of 1-1 at the end of the second period. The Dragons, working on improving their finish, gave up an early goal in the third; however, the Dragons didn’t quit, and with a gritty performance, were able to tie the game. This time McCoy Leger assisted by McCall and Welch tied the game 2-2.
“We had a great third period and overtime in this one,” added Coach Sauter. “We tied it up in the third and had prime scoring opportunities to win late in the game and in overtime but could not put one in the net.”
The game would be decided in overtime and the Jackets capitalized on a hooking call, giving the Jackets a 3-2 overtime win. The Dragons had an early powerplay opportunity in the extra time but could not capitalize on the Jacket miscue.
Brothers McCall and McCoy leger each had outstanding games with a goal and an assist. Coach Sauter was very impressed with all three lines and said, “All three of our lines and defensive core played well tonight. Mason Olson gave us another strong performance, once again giving us a chance to win the game. We had long stretches of great play against a very good team who is playing as good as anyone right now.”
The Dragons have a busy week against the WSFLG Blizzard, Mora and Princeton. The Annual Beau Berglund Tournament will be held this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.