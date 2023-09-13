This past Thursday, September 7, Pine City High School held its 48th Annual Cross Country Meet. There were fifteen teams competing. According to coach Jared Clementson, the weather was cool and overcast and the course was firm and fast. That added with some great competition led to a lot of great times and performances.
Boys place second
The boys team placed 2nd. “The boys’ top five averaged 17:54.8 which is the best top five average in school history at the PC Invite,” said Coach Clementson, “and the 16th fastest race average among all races in school history. It is exciting to see them doing so well this early in the season.”
The boys’ team was led by Sophomore Weston Clementson. Clemenston ran a personal best time of 17:39 to place 6th. Roman McKinney had a phenomenal race and placed 15th with a personal best time of 17:51. Eli Fromm (18:00), Anthony Bergeron (18:01 - PB), and Ethan Aagaard (18:03 - PB) placed 18th, 19th, and 22nd, respectively. Both Sawyer McDaniel (18:30) and Bohdan Valvoda (18:32) finished strong and placed 26th and 27th respectively.
Charlie Ausmus was out again as a precaution due to a nagging injury; the team is hopeful to have him back racing in the next week or two.
“The boys team really impressed me doing so well this early in the season. Our boys are already faster this season than they ended last season where they narrowly missed the state meet. I am excited to see where they will be by the end of the season,” commented Coach Clementson with a smile.
Girls place fourth
The girls team placed fourth, and the Dragons top five girls averaged 22:42.0, which is the second best average the girls have ever had at this Pine City Invitational. The girls team was led by Eva Johnson.
Coach Clementson said, “Eva ran strong from the beginning and had a phenomenal race placing fifth behind some of the best girls in the state. Even with taking a little detour she managed to break the Pine City Invitational School record by finishing in a time of 20:26.” Rachel Brown ran strong with a personal best time of 20:55 to place seventh. Peyton Perreault stepped up from the last meet and placed 32nd in a time of 23:19. Paige Gray (24:02) and Madi Perreault (24:48 - PB) placed 39th and 43rd respectively. Gracie Larson placed 55th in a time of 25:16. Senior Emma Belsheim has been out so far this season, but Coach Clementson said, “She is cleared to start competing after months of rehabbing from an ACL tear during the basketball season. We are excited to have her back. She was given strict rules that she couldn’t race full out yet, so she ran at an easy pace placing 64th in a time of 26:20. We look forward to her progressing through the rest of the season.”
The Dragons Cross country team ran against Mora on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the Spring Brook Golf Course (no results as of press time). The following week they will be in Pierz on Monday, Sept. 18.
