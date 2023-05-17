The Pine City Dragons girls softball team rounded up their busy week with a victory over Hinckley-Finlayson. The action began earlier in the week with a couple tight contests with the Ogilvie Lions. The Dragons would lose both games in the double header but there was plenty of action and a fun contest. Coach Jena Dennis said on the action, “The girls really battled and stayed in both games. It was a gutsy effort. There was a unique play in which a batter reached on a dropped third strike and was able to round the bases and score on a unique play; never seen that play, lots of fun in those games.”
Ogilvie 11, Pine City 6
The Dragons tallied four runs in the bottom of the third to take a 4-1 lead going into the fourth inning. The rally was led by triples by Dannie Maish and Kadence Wallenberg. The Dragons were clicking with strong defense and offense until the fourth inning when the Lion decided to pull away with eight runs in the inning. The Lions added two more in the fifth inning and kept the Dragon offense silent for the remainder of game one.
Ogilvie 8, Pine City 7
The Dragons collected ten hits in the game. Kadence Wallenberg, Lily Struss and Lydia Blatz each racked up multiple hits for the Dragons. All three sluggers collected two hits to lead the Dragon offense. The Lions totaled ten hits and ran wild on the bases with eleven stolen bases. Ogilvie would steal home base on a pass ball and steal game two in a wild walk off finish.
Hinckley-Finlayson 8, Pine City 4
Similar to game one of the double header with the Lions, the Dragons held the lead for the early portion of the game. The Dragons held the lead for most of this game and led 4-1 going into the bottom of the fifth inning. The Dragon offense was led by Lily Struss, Dannie Maish and Kadence Wallenberg, who each had two hits. Maggie Pulley added a hit and run as well. Karly Dahlberg would throw all six innings for the Dragons. Hinckley would tally seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the lead.
Pine City 11, Hinckley-Finlayson 6
The Dragons rebounded in game two and struck early and often to get a commanding lead. The Dragons scored five runs in the second inning and collected two more in each inning after. Lydia Blatz brought the lumber in this game; the batter collected three hits and four RBI in the game. Blatz had two singles and finished with a double in the game to lead the Dragons to their lone victory on the week. The Dragons take on the Bombers in a doubleheader this week and square off with Foley on Friday.
