Dannie Maish slides under the tag.

 

 Photo Courtesy of Kaylee Randall

The Pine City Dragons girls softball team rounded up their busy week with a victory over Hinckley-Finlayson. The action began earlier in the week with a couple tight contests with the Ogilvie Lions. The Dragons would lose both games in the double header but there was plenty of action and a fun contest. Coach Jena Dennis said on the action, “The girls really battled and stayed in both games. It was a gutsy effort. There was a unique play in which a batter reached on a dropped third strike and was able to round the bases and score on a unique play; never seen that play, lots of fun in those games.” 

