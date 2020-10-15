Dragons win first football game 19-14

It was delayed 36 days, but Dragon football was back on Friday night as they hosted Two Harbors. The start of the season also meant the start of a new head coaching regime in Pine City as well with Co-Head Coaches Burger and Fort.
In the circumstances of 2020, the stands were not as packed as they normally would be. The Dragons opened the season on defense where they returned to their 3-5 defense that they ran for so many years in the late 2000’s and early 2010’s. The defense was able to shock the Agates on their first drive giving up only one first down and forcing a punt.
The offense took over in enemy territory and had a nearly perfect first drive capped off by a George Ausmus one-yard rushing touchdown. The Dragons looked to have all of the momentum in the world.
Two Harbors then got the ball on the kickoff following the Dragon touchdown and spent the next nine minutes of game time driving the length of the field. They capped it off with an Alec Churness touchdown just minutes into the second quarter. The Agates were able to convert a two-point conversion to take a 8-7 lead.
The next Dragon drive would end in Pine City sending out the punting unit. The punt would be blocked by Two Harbors giving them excellent field position, which they would take advantage of scoring another touchdown just four minutes after their first. The Agates were unable to convert on this two-point attempt extending their lead to 14-7.
The Dragons would have one last chance at the end of the half, but it would end in a 43-yard field goal attempt being blocked by Two Harbors.
In the second half, it was all Pine City as they would get the ball to start the half. They would drive down the field in just under five minutes. The drive was capped off with a Jimmy Lindblom screen pass caught by Ausmus on fourth and goal from the 14-yard line, but the Dragons would not be able to convert the two-point attempt leaving Pine City trailing by one.
The Dragons would have a similar drive after forcing the Agates to punt. This drive would take up the remaining time in the third quarter and would be capped off forty-seven seconds into the fourth quarter. This time, it was Timmy Johnson finding the endzone on a two-yard scamper.
The Dragons would hold on defense the rest of the game and would have two more drive on offense that would end without result inside of the red zone. One of those drives, though, would end in Pine City taking three knees to cap off the game by a final score of Pine City 19, Two Harbors 14.
The Dragons will be right back at it again in a battle of two undefeated teams next week in Mora against the Mustangs. The Dragons will look to snap the Mustangs nine-game win streak over Pine City. The game will be broadcasted on 106.5 FM, 1350 AM, and online at wcmpradio.com.
