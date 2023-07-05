A Brook Park man is facing two felony counts of criminal vehicular operation with great and substantial bodily harm for an incident involving a motorcycle on Highway 61 in Brook Park.
According to the criminal complaint:
On June 27 around 7:14 p.m., Pine County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to multiple reports of a crash between a red truck and a motorcycle on Highway 61 in Brook Park.
Witnesses said that the red Ford F150 truck, later identified as being driven by Martin Bradley Johnson, age 39, pulled out in front of a motorcycle, causing the motorcycle to collide with the back panel of the truck. Witnesses reported that the driver of the truck left the scene without stopping. The motorcyclist was left injured lying on Highway 61.
When law enforcement arrived, numerous citizens were attending to the motorcyclist, according to the report. One of the citizens had followed the red truck after witnessing the crash. That citizen stated the truck was a red Ford F150 that had lettering on the side of it. Deputy Ryan Helin obtained surveillance footage of a red Ford traveling on Highway 70 past a gas station around the time of the crash.
From the lettering on the side of the truck, law enforcement identified the Ford F150 as belonging to M&P Nexlevel LLC. Law enforcement then contacted the business who indicated that Martin Johnson was driving the vehicle.
The motorcyclist had a number of injuries including multiple broken bones, broken vertebrae, hemorrhaging, and a hematoma on his brain. A Life Link helicopter transported the motorcyclist to a hospital.
Officers went to Johnson’s residence in Brook Park and found a vehicle matching the description of the red Ford F150 parked in the driveway with significant passenger quarter panel and tail light damage. A person at the home said that Johnson admitted to hitting a motorcyclist and turned himself in to the sheriff’s office.
Johnson did turn himself into the sheriff’s office. He said he was going to pick up his children at daycare when he turned left onto 560th Street East off of Highway 61 and did not see the motorcycle initially but then saw white smoke and heard screeching. He said he accelerated to avoid the collision.
Johnson said that he panicked and left the scene knowing that the motorcyclist was injured. He said he went home, drank six beers and cooked dinner. He said that his wife told him that he needed to turn himself in. The defendant’s wife said that he drank beer in the garage because he was scared, that he rarely drinks and that he would not have been consuming alcohol before the crash, according to the criminal complaint.
As part of the jail’s booking process, Johnson took a preliminary breath test. The preliminary breath test returned an alcohol concentration of .053 at 10:17 p.m. Based on training and experience, an officer stated this result was consistent with Johnson’s statement that he drank six beers around 6 p.m.
The first count of criminal vehicular operation (with great bodily harm) comes with a maximum jail sentence of five years and/or a $10,000 fine. The second count of criminal vehicular operation (with substantial bodily harm) comes with a maximum jail sentence of three years and/or a $10,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.